The Truth We Learned About Jeremiah's Dumping in Unseen Love Island USA Footage

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

Just as the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion teaser promised, all was revealed. Not only did fans at home get updates on all the couples, the Islanders also learned the truth behind Jeremiah Brown's shocking dumping from villa.

During Episode 18, the Islanders voted Jeremiah and Hannah Fields out of the villa, and their reasonings left many viewers at home scratching their heads. Heck, even Megan Thee Stallion was shocked. As Ariana Madix explained it at the August 25 reunion, "A lot of fans felt like Jeremiah and Hannah were dumped unfairly by the other Islanders."

Jeremiah confirmed that he "felt betrayed" by the boys' decision and Nic Vansteenberghe wanted to put all the facts on the table at the reunion.

"Nic, you mentioned that you wanted to address Jeremiah's dumping, specifically," Madix's reunion co-host Andy Cohen said. "What did you wanna say?"

Nic explained that that the night of the dumping, he had expressed to Ace Greene and Taylor Williams that he wanted to give Jeremiah a chance to explore his connection with bombshell Andreina Santos. "I guess what was never shown was that when we were talking about it, I specifically had said, 'If Andreina and Jeremiah even have, like, a 5% chance of making it, that's who I want to keep in the villa," Nic said.

Now, unseen footage that aired during the reunion reveals how exactly that conversation went down.

Jeremiah Brown appears on Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Unseen footage reveals Nic didn't vote for Jeremiah to be dumped from the villa

During the June 22 episode, it was revealed that America had voted Jeremiah, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, and Austin Shepard as their least favorite boy Islanders, leaving Nic, Ace, and Taylor to vote one of them out of the villa. In the previously unseen footage, they agreed that Pepe was "safe" from elimination, but didn't see eye-to-eye on the others.

"I don't feel honestly we should send Austin home because I don't feel he's got his fair shake," Ace said, while Taylor agreed that Austin hadn't "really had his type come in here yet for him to, you know, dive in 100% on it."

Ace argued that Austin should stay because "even if the person wasn't his type, Austin's still up making breakfast for that person regardless and still trying."

Taylor then expressed his concern that he felt like Jeremiah was "repeating the same cycle" with Andreina following his tumultuous falling out with his former connection, Huda Mustafa. "He's not getting the full experience, bro," Taylor said. "He's not doing Love Island the correct way."

Jeremiah Brown, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Austin Shepard, Hannah Fields, Iris Kendall, and Amaya Espinal on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"I think the problem I'm having is that you guys might think the same cycle is happening," Nic chimed in, explaining that he'd choose to send Austin home because he didn't have a connection at the time. "If you're sending Jeremiah home, then you could be risking you know, his relationship with Andreina, and I don't want to write it off just because of, like, the history that he's had."

"I would like to think that [Jeremiah] is someone who grows from this and changes things," Nic continued. "And right now, Austin doesn't have any sort of relationship here. But I think it sounds like two votes for Jeremiah, so it's like Jeremiah is the vote."

Ace revealed at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion that he regrets sending Jeremiah home

The entire cast of Love Island Season 7 appears at the Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

After seeing the footage, Jeremiah said at the reunion that he appreciated Nic advocating for him. "That definitely makes me feel better about me and Nic being cool," he told Andy and Ariana.

With everything on the table, Ace also admitted that he wishes that dumping went down differently. "Yes, for sure. Being part of that decision, yes," Ace said when Ariana asked if any of the guys "regret" sending Jeremiah home. "I can be a man and admit that, I have no problem admitting when I'm wrong about certain things."

"I appreciate that," Jeremiah said with a nod, while Ace added, "I definitely feel like Austin should've went home."

While Jeremiah and Hannah's eliminations from Love Island USA were certainly shocking, the reunion also revealed the results of America's vote. As it turns out, even if the other Islanders had nothing to do with it, Hannah and Jeremiah received the fewest votes and would have still gone home.

