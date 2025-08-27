How to Watch and Stream Western Illinois vs. Illinois: Big Ten College Football on Peacock

We're oh-so-close to having college football take over all of our fall Saturdays once again (praise the pigskin!), but on Peacock, you won’t have to wait until the weekend officially begins to savor your very first taste of the action.

Peacock is kicking off the 2025 season on Friday, August 29 with a streaming-exclusive game that serves as the season opener for the Illinois Fighting Illini — the opening salvo in a super-sized college football broadcast slate across NBC and Peacock highlighted by Big Ten Conference games every weekend.

From the opening coin toss to the final score, we’re breaking down what you need to know when Illinois welcomes the Western Illinois Leathernecks to its home turf at Memorial Stadium in Week 1.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois: How to watch and stream college football on Peacock

Miles Scott #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates an interception with Dylan Rosiek #28 during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Illinois Fighting Illini host the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Friday, August 29 in a cross-state matchup that serves as the 2025 season-opening game for both teams. The game will stream live exclusively on Peacock (find it right here!). Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET before the game’s official kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Under fifth-year head coach Bret Bielema, Illinois has its Big Ten sights set ambitiously high after making its conference presence felt in a big way last season. The Fighting Illini posted a 10-3 winning record in 2024, claiming huge conference bragging rights at the end of the season with a 21–17 win over SEC opponent South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl.

Western Illinois, meanwhile, plays in the Ohio Valley Conference as part of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), a competitive college tier just beneath the big-time conference brands (like Illinois in the Big Ten) that typically dominate TV screens everywhere on autumn Saturdays.

That means the Leathernecks will likely face an uphill climb as they seek to send Illinois into the 2025 season on a sour losing note — but then again, the only thing that really matters is the scoreboard. As Notre Dame’s stunning loss last season to MAC opponent Northern Illinois just goes to show, no major college football program is safe from a hungry lower-conference foe until the game is actually in the bag.

Peacock’s August 29 matchup also marks the return of NFL legend Phil Simms to the NBC Sports broadcast booth. The two-time Super Bowl champion is back in action as a color commentator for NBC and Peacock’s Big Ten coverage throughout the 2025 college football season — beginning with the Illinois vs. Western Illinois game, where he’ll be joined by play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister.

Craving more Big Ten college football news? NBC Sports has got you covered all season long!