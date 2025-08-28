All you need to know to catch the first-ever football matchup between the New Mexico Lobos and the Michigan Wolverines.

How to Watch New Mexico at Michigan: Big Ten Saturday Night Kickoff on NBC and Peacock

It’s an all-new season for the maize and blue of Michigan, with the Wolverines only two years removed from winning it all in college football’s 2023 National Championship game. Even after last year's comparative disappointment, the Big House in Ann Arbor will still be a rockin’ place for the Wolverines’ 2025 season opener — which just so happens to be the Saturday centerpiece of NBC and Peacock’s Big Ten kickoff broadcast of college football's Week 1.

Earlier Big Ten action unfolds when coverage officially starts on Peacock with a Friday, August 29 game between Western Illinois and Illinois at 7:30 p.m. Click here for all you need to know about how to watch that matchup, while we stick with Michigan to find out how to catch the Wolverines at home as they prepare for the season’s first coin toss.

How to watch New Mexico vs. Michigan on Big Ten Saturday Night

Michigan Football Head coach Sherrone Moore reacts during warmups of the Michigan football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

In a college football first, the New Mexico Lobos will travel to Michigan on Saturday, August 30 for the very first face-to-face matchup in the history of these two programs.

Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen will be on the call live from Ann Arbor to mark the 2025 season debut of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock. Game-time kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

New Mexico vs. Michigan: What to watch for on NBC and Peacock

Bryce Underwood, #19, of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the Maize vs Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/ONIT

Don’t expect the Lobos’ recently-revealed cool throwback turquoise uniforms to make an appearance in this away game for New Mexico (since they’re saving them for a later date in Albuquerque). But do expect all eyes to be focused on Bryce Underwood, Michigan’s hugely hyped new starting quarterback.

Underwood joins the likes of Michigan legend Jim Harbaugh as one of only four true freshman ever to break the huddle for the Wolverines as a season starter under center. With Michigan sporting a preseason No. 14 ranking and heavily favored at home, he’ll be plugged in to second-season head coach Sherrone Moore’s evolving offense under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Moore isn’t the only head coach still getting his feet wet in Saturday’s matchup. New Mexico head coach Jason Eck will be walking the sidelines of his inaugural game for the Mountain West conference Lobos, after leaving former Big Sky Conference underdogs the Idaho Vandals far better than he found them through a winning three-season stint that ended last year.

For the Wolverines, big things await if they can notch a home win against New Mexico to begin the 2025 season. Michigan travels to Oklahoma in Week 2 for a huge Big Ten-versus-SEC matchup on the road, followed by later season highlights that include USC (October 11), Washington (October 18), and perennial Big Ten rival Ohio State (November 29).

