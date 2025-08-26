So, Are Nicolandria Actually Together? Their Relationship Update From the Reunion

After getting together just days before the Season 7 finale, where do Nic and Olandria stand a month later?

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe had an unorthodox path to love on Love Island Season 7.

Both were in two of the season's most solid couples (Nic was with Cierra Ortega, and Olandria with Taylor Williams) until both pairings were separated by Casa Amor. Then, in a brand new Casa twist, both Nic and Olandria were dumped — only to choose to couple up with each other and return to the villa. They shared a steamy kiss, but determined they were just friends, choosing to pursue their original connections instead. But as fate would have it, they were brought back together once again just days before the finale. And this time, it stuck. Their loyal fans got their wish, and Nicolandria earned second place in the finale.

"Nic and I have always had a thing for each other since day one. I kissed him on day one. Just because I didn’t choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn’t there," Olandria told Variety in July 2025 interview. "It took us some time to get to this point. But that’s what makes this connection so special. We’ve been building up to this point."

Olandria Carthen ajnd Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe appear on the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Now, nearly a month later, are Nic and Olandria still together — and what's their relationship status? The couple gave us all an update during the season's two-hour reunion.

Nic and Olandria's relationship update

During the reunion (which was filmed August 12) Nic admitted that "there's been a lot of pressure" from passionate Nicolandria shippers, with Olandria adding the support has been "insane." However, the two are continuing to progress at their own pace.

"I know people are expecting us to be labeled by now, and I also see comments like, 'She better come pregnant and married to the reunion,'" Nic said. "We've always been believers in taking our time with things and not trying to let outside pressure dictate our relationship, and I mean, we're going on trips together. We have future dates planned, knocking some things off the list.... Whatever she wants, I want to make sure it happens."

Olandria gushed about Nic during a August 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I’m so happy that I was blessed with this guy who allows me to bask in my femininity, you know what I mean, allows me to be soft,” she said. “He takes the wheel. Usually I’m a control freak, I let him do everything. The support that I have from this guy is unreal. It allows me to be the soft woman I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m so grateful."

How can I watch the Love Island Season 7 reunion?

The reunion and the rest of the entire 37-episode season are all currently available to stream on Peacock. And keep an eye out, you may catch even more of your faves from the season on Love Island Games Season 2, set to premiere on Peacock on Tuesday, September 16.