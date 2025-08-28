The Twisted Metal Season 2 Finale Explained: Who Lived? Who Died? What's Next?

Every journey has a destination, and every trip has an end; after a variety of threats both natural and supernatural, Twisted Metal Season 2 is coming to a close with a special three-episode finale. Following last week’s prom spectacular, the remaining drivers find themselves in an electrified blacktop wasteland.

John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are driving duplicate copies of Roadkill and they’ve each been given the name of another driver they need to eliminate to move on. John is gunning for Axel (Michael James Shaw) while Quiet has the unenviable task of eliminating Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), who has become something like a surrogate daughter to John and Quiet.

They succeed at clearing the field and things are looking up until Raven (Patty Guggenheim) arrives hoping to kill John, not because she has his name, but because she hates him. She gathers up energy from the electrified environment and sends a charged blast toward John’s car. The blast misses and hits Mayhem instead, knocking her out of the tournament.

John and Quiet rush from their cars, sprinting across a deadly landscape to see if she’s okay. They pull her from the wreckage and Raven turns to finish the job, but Axel steps in to save the day. While Mayhem doesn’t know it, Axel has reason to believe she is the baby who was taken from him years ago. This is an opportunity for him to come through for her one last time. When we last see Axel, he’s seemingly barely alive and in bad shape, his hands melted permanently into his car.

How the first Twisted Metal tournament ended

A busful of people appear on Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 6 “MKAW1SH”. Photo: Peacock

As the final round of the tournament begins, the field has narrowed to John and Quiet, Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett), Grimm (Richard de Klerk), Raven, Mike (Tahj Vaughans) and Stu (Mike Mitchell). The final round is a battle royale with one simple rule: the last living driver gets their wish.

Mike is the first to go, taking a bunch of automatic rifle rounds to the chest. Raven blasts Sweet Tooth with her impressive collection of high-tech weapons before John takes her out with a Boomerang Blast. Suddenly the competition is down to John, Quiet, and Grimm. Fortunately, Grimm has lost some of his magic and he has Sweet Tooth to worry about. The maniacal clown crawls from the wreckage of his vehicle and fights Grimm on foot. That’s when things get really weird.

RELATED: How Classic Comedians Inspired Twisted Metal's Killer Clown Sweet Tooth (EXCLUSIVE)

After all, no tournament is complete without a final boss. A cargo container dropped from a helicopter delivers Minion to the arena, a fast-moving bipedal contraption covered in killer spikes. In a tournament which has relied so heavily on vehicles, the bipedal nature of Minion is novel. It moves more quickly than anyone would expect and it can take a punch like you wouldn’t believe.

"I think for me a big inspiration was Bram Stoker's Dracula. Also, we looked at the character design from the game and we really wanted to have this bigger than life monster that was on the ground. I loved that idea of having a boss that's nimble and something that's outside of a car just feels so cool to me. Having something that's just a little bit different, something that's smaller,” showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith told NBC Insider. “Dragon Ball Z was another reference point, obviously. I think there are a lot of moments in that fight that feel very Dragon Ball Z. How do you fight this thing that feels unstoppable? We really wanted it to feel a little bit different."

When the fight is over, Calypso has been defeated but so have John and Quiet’s cars. The first Twisted Metal tournament seemingly has no winner until Stu emerges from the debris. As the only living competitor with a working vehicle, Stu wins the tournament and his wish, for better or worse. That wish? To be safe with his old pal Mike. So, Calypso sends him to an empty space station in orbit, with his still-dead friend by his side.

Then Calypso detonates a bomb in the spectator stands, killing all of the Insiders in attendance.

After the tournament, how Twisted Metal season 2 ended

Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Before Minion can reappear like the monster from every horror movie ever, Mayhem shows up in Sweet Tooth’s car. After shocking John back to life with a pair of jumper cables, the three of them hit the road. Our trio arrive at John’s family cabin up north and settle in for a little peace and quiet.

In the end, they didn’t win the tournament, but Mayhem still gets her wish, to find a place where she belongs. "With John, the most important thing is, you know he looks at the world in a very specific way. Like, every moment, every day, every opportunity is a new time to win. When he looks at all the people around him, it's like how do you utilize those relationships so that they never go away and you get the best experience out of them?

The three of them build a life together until the TV comes on and Calypso appears on their screen. He frames John and Quiet for the murder of the Insiders and promises them there’s nowhere to run. Soon, the entire world will become a battleground. The trio are then attacked by Minion once again, though during the fight they learn Minion is actually John's sister Dollface — who has seemingly been brought back to life and brainwashed as the killer monster. John, Quiet and Mayhem are also rescued by an unlikely hero — Stu, who has returned from space and is looking to get some revenge on Calypso for his "wish."

The season ends on a hopeful note, with this newfound alliance of former Twisted Metal tournament combatants teaming up with hopes to take down Calypso once and for all. But first? They just need to find some cars.

Watch seasons one and two of Twisted Metal in their entirety, streaming now on Peacock.