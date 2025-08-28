Who Is Charlie Kane? Twisted Metal Season 2 Finale's Post-Credit Scene Explained

The insanity of Calypso’s (Anthony Carrigan) final boss/final round came to a head in the second season finale of Twisted Metal on Peacock, leaving lots of space for more stories to continue if the story continues. John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) both survived the mayhem, and their new found family is setting up for the fight of their lives with Calypso turning the world against them.

Showrunner/finale writer Michael Jonathan Smith certainly left plenty of hints about what might come next, leaving audiences with a meaty mid-credits scene that points directly to the video game series and a last look at the current experiments of Dr. Zemu (Ken Hall).

Who Is Charlie Kane?

During the mid credits scene of "NUY3ARZ," the killer clown Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa/Will Arnett) is revealed to be alive, though not in the greatest shape. He's being dragged by a chain that's attached to the rear of a taxi, and confused to what purpose until the cab driver tells him that he's being taken to his father, aka His Holiness Charlie Kane.

If you play the Twisted Metal video games, then that name should induce some glee. Charlie Kane was introduced in the original game as a non-playable character in a cut scene after a player successfully completes the Story Mode. in the game series, Charlie is is the son of Marcus Kane (a.k.a. Sweet Tooth) and the brother of Sophie Kane.

Obviously, the television series has done a family tree swap here with Charlie and Sweet Tooth, but they've kept the family ties intact which means a remix for game players to discover along with the series audience. And this could be one vicious reunion as Sweet Tooth looks very pleased to find out that daddy is proud of his carnage and wants him to return to the fold for who knows what villainy to come.

Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) and Stu (Mike Mitchell) appear on Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 6 “MKAW1SH”. Photo: Pief Weyman/Peacock

What's up with that giant lab rat at the very end of the credits?

If you didn't wait until the very end of the credits roll, you missed one more extra scene which takes us back to Dr. Zemu’s laboratory. The painful moans of an unseen man are heard, along with the terrified squeak of a massive rodent.

We know that Zemu is the evil scientist in charge of the Human Axel Project. In the video game, Twisted Metal: Head-On, Zemu makes modifications to Axel so that he can get back into the tournament. In exchange, when Axel wins then he hands over his wish to Zemu.

In the series, Axel (Michael James Shaw) was introduced in Episode 3 as a human-robot hybrid. In Episode 10, Axel sacrifices himself to save Mayhem, so is this last scene a hint at his return? Is that man's voice meant to be Axel's? Or, is the tease just hinting at some new creation originating in Zemu's lab where a rodent is hideously grafted to a human? It certainly won't be pleasant but maybe it's just the sort of monster needed to go up against Sweet Tooth and his daddy?

