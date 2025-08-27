Donna Kelce Said Something Telling Before Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Did Mama Kelce low-key spill the beans before the big reveal?

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a romantic, gorgeous August 26 Instagram post. It was a huge surprise for fans — but if you caught a recent interview with Travis' mom Donna Kelce, you may have gotten a hint about the news.

As reported by People, Donna might have low-key spilled the beans about the happy couple ahead of time during an August 24 interview with the outlet.

When asked about her son's happiness — and where it's coming from these days — Donna didn't mince words.

"I think his mind is settled," she explained. "That's about all I can tell you."

Was Donna hinting about the upcoming proposal? Perhaps!

"I think he feels calm and he feels like he's on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants," she added, inadvertently adding more fuel to the fire.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Sure enough, just two days later, Donna's NFL star son and one of the biggest pop stars of our time announced their engagement on social media.

Well played, Donna! We'll never know for sure if her soundbite was a hint or not. Either way, this is proof she'll be a formidable competitor on the upcoming season of The Traitors.

Donna Kelce is set to compete on The Traitors Season 4

Donna Kelce attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mama Kelce is one of 23 celebrities set to compete on Season 4 of The Traitors.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands and has quickly become a fan-favorite reality competition series over its first three seasons.

Cumming will preside over 23 larger-than-life celebs who come together to compete in a series of missions with one objective: bring home the cash prize worth up to $250,000.

But the competition is not as straightforward as it initially seems. Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, who exist only to eliminate Faithfuls and claim the prize for themselves. The Traitors "murder" — reality TV-style, of course — contestants one by one, but if the Faithfuls can get rid of all the Traitors before the end of the game, they'll split the prize money.

Surely Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be tuning in to see Donna play The Traitors Season 4, which hasn't revealed a premiere date yet. But stay tuned.

In the meantime, catch up on past seasons of The Traitors on Peacock.