Everything to Know About NBC & Peacock's College Countdown Football Broadcast Team

Meet the football faces in the studio and on location for Big Ten and Notre Dame game days this fall.

Saturdays this fall are all about college football on NBC and Peacock — so much so, in fact, that we might just need help keeping track of all that's in store. Whether it's Notre Dame football or a super-sized slate of Big Ten matchups, there's a ton of gridiron ground to cover every week of the 2025 season, from the opening kickoff to the final prime-time whistle.

Thankfully, that’s exactly where the studio broadcast squad behind College Countdown comes in. Each week, host Ahmed Fareed and an able team of sports personalities will anchor all the action — from behind the desk and on location — for NBC Sports' season-long schedule of NBC and Peacock games.

From fun and insightful game breakdowns to highlights, analysis, and more, the College Countdown crew will be deep in the huddle all season long — so let’s get to know a little more about them!

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big Ten in the 2025 College Football Season?

Ahmed Fareed

Ahmed Fareed poses on the red carpet before the 2025 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Colorado Hall at The Broadmoor on July 12, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Ahmed Fareed steps into the main College Countdown hosting role this season, filling the slot formerly occupied by Maria Taylor (who’s thankfully not going too far away — she’s off to help head up coverage of the NBA on NBC this fall!)

A sportscasting veteran on NBC, Fareed already brings a familiar face to college football fans as part of the broadcast team for previous seasons of the network's Big Ten football coverage. Fareed moves into the key studio seat with tons of experience covering big sporting events like Major League Baseball, Premier League, the 2024 Paris Olympics, and this year’s 151st Kentucky Derby on NBC — where he won heavy praise for seamlessly stepping in for an ill Mike Tirico, who had to recuperate from a late allergic reaction.

Once the college football season has ended, Fareed also will anchor NBC Sports’ Monday night studio coverage when the NBA on NBC tips off on NBC and Peacock this fall.

Joshua Perry

Joshua Perry of NBC Sports speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Joshua Perry will be in the College Countdown analyst’s seat this season, bringing an insider’s expertise as a member of the 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes team that bested Oregon in the inaugural 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship. Following a two-season stint in the NFL, Perry went on to to a broadcast role with the Big Ten Network, where he spent five seasons covering the conference before joining NBC Sports’ Big Ten coverage crew.

Nicole Auerbach

NBC Sports Nicole Auerbach looks on on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on March 07, 2025 in Westmont, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A veteran sports journalist who previously spent seven years as a senior college football writer for The Athletic and ten years as a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network, Nicole Auerbach earned the 2021 national sportswriter of the year award from the National Sports Media Association — the youngest winner in the history of the coveted honor.

A Michigan grad, Auerbach has been with NBC Sports since 2023, serving as lead college football insider while also covering the broader sports landscape as a columnist and cohost (alongside Perry) of the Rushing the Field podcast — NBC Sports’ twice-weekly college football podcast covering all the season’s biggest stories, game previews, and analysis. Auerbach also serves as lead insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and the Atlantic 10 conferences.

RELATED:

Jordan Cornette

Broadcaster Jordan Cornette during the "The Lost Tree" Chicago Premiere at Music Box Theatre on October 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Bringing fans a firsthand glimpse each week from the site of a featured game matchup, Jordan Cornette will host NBC Sports’ on-location College Countdown coverage alongside analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson.

Cornette was a Notre Dame basketball standout during his four-year college career with the Fighting Irish, notching two seasons as team captain on his way to a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances while also becoming the program’s all-time leader in blocks. Basketball fans know Cornette from his Big Ten College Countdown studio appearances for NBC Sports during hoops season — and beginning in October 2025, he’ll also be reporting courtside as part of the NBA on NBC coverage team.

Matt Cassel

Matt Cassel of NBC Sports speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Veteran NFL quarterback Matt Cassel is part of the on-location broadcast team this season on College Countdown, bringing a career’s worth of all-pro expertise (as New England Patriots fans know) after turning in a winning 2008 NFL performance as the successful backup QB for an injured Tom Brady. A former NFL Pro Bowl selection who spent 14 overall seasons in the league, Cassel graduated from USC in 2004.

Michael Robinson

Michael Robinson of NBC Sports speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Super Bowl winner and Penn State alum Michael Robinson will also be serving up on-location analysis this season as part of the College Countdown broadcast team. An NFL Pro Bowler who spent eight years in the league, Robinson brings a genuine insider’s gift for breaking down the game: During his senior year at Penn State, he earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors, while also finishing fifth in the overall Heisman Trophy voting.