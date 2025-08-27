How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 3: Leeds vs. Newcastle & More on NBC and Peacock

After two spectacular weeks of play, the 2025-2026 English Premier League season heads into its third round of competition with all the pitch-perfect action available across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

How to Watch Watch Premier League on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

For footy fans around the globe, this season’s already provided plenty of surprises. Thomas Franks’ new-look Tottenham Hotspur owned Pep Guardiola’s Man City squad last week, despite it being the home opener for Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush and the rest of the Citizens. Chelsea asserted its dominance over West Ham, while Fulham manager Marco Silva made the Red Devils look like the same tumultuous Manchester United of old during their trip to Craven Cottage.

RELATED – NBC Sports' English Premiere League Broadcast Team & Commentators: Everything to Know

In what might amount to a crucial tune-up before Arsenal clashes with Liverpool, who just outlasted the Magpies in dramatic fashion, the Gunners continued their title crusade by drubbing Leeds 5-0. That win, however, comes at great cost as several key players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suffered injuries. But before we take a look at match storylines for this week, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 3, including Leeds vs Newcastle on NBC

Lukas Nmecha of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 18, 2025 in Leeds, England. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Footy fans can catch all of the action from Matchweek 3 in the English Premier League across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Matches start as early as 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. All times are ET.

Saturday, August 30

7:30 a.m. Chelsea v Fulham — USA/NBC.com

10 a.m. Sunderland v Brentford — USA/NBC.com

10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth — Peacock

10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton — Peacock

10 a.m. Manchester United v Burnley — Peacock

12:30 p.m. Leeds United v Newcastle United — NBC/NBC.com

Sunday, August 31

9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City — Peacock

9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v West Ham United — USA/NBC.com

11:30 a.m. Liverpool v Arsenal — USA/NBC.com

2 p.m. Aston Villa v Crystal Palace — USA/NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 3

Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After a busy summer transfer window, Matchweek 3 in the Premier League will offer fans further insight into how some of the squads who saw significant movement (like Chelsea and Newcastle) are utilizing their shiny new acquisitions. Newly promoted clubs Leeds, Sunderland, and Burnley will likely continue to struggle in England’s top flight as they face daunting matchups this week. While Leeds needs to bounce back after a horrible start to the season, the Clarets could make an emphatic declaration to the league if they’re able to take down Ruben Amorim’s problem-prone Man United on their home turf at Old Trafford. Anything less than putting up three points on the board could signal that the Red Devils are headed in the same direction they have been for the last few seasons – mediocrity.

RELATED: Who is the Premier League Leader in Goals, All Time?

Though this weekend’s overflowing with intriguing matchups between talented clubs all angling to build momentum in the early weeks of the 2025-2026 season, the zenith of competitions in the third week of this EPL season lies squarely in the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, August 31. Offered to audiences via USA Network or NBC.com, the match between Arsenal and Liverpool sets the stage for the Gunners to show why they’re legit title contenders this year, even when taking on the Reds at Anfield. Considering both clubs took big swings and landed marquis talent this summer, with Liverpool adding Florian Wirtz to their Mohamed Salah-led attack, and Arsenal beating the Spurs to acquire Eberechi Eze, this test could give fans a look at how they might cohesively mesh with their teammates long term.

While the reigning champions are riding high off a sensational win against Newcastle, a victory for either side would be a statement result capable of sparking season-defining momentum. Still, if Arsenal’s injuries don’t derail the Gunners, a draw feels the more likely outcome.

Be sure to check out NBC, USA Network, and Peacock all season long to catch the biggest matches in the English Premier League!