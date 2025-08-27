Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Love Island USA's Amaya & Bryan Announce They Are "No Longer Together" in Statements

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales have broken up. More than a month after the Love Island USA Season 7 finale aired on Peacock, this summer's winning couple have gone their separate ways.

On August 27, both Amaya and Bryan announced the news.

Love Island USA's Amaya posted a statement announcing their breakup

"My Papayas — Bryan and I are no longer together," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story. "After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn't align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don't have to drink the whole sea to know it's salty."

"All love here and I truly wish him the best," she added, signing off with her Love Island nickname "Amaya Papaya."

RELATED: So, Are Nicolandria Actually Together? Their Relationship Update From the Reunion

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal appear on the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Bryan issues his own statement

Soon after Amaya broke the news, Bryan issued his own official statement on his Instagram Story.

"As many of you already know. Amaya and I have decided to go our separate ways. Unfortunately, we were not on the same page and that is okay. We have both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward."

Amaya and Bryan appeared at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion on August 25 where they shared that they were making a long-distance relationship work. Bryan, who lives in Boston, shared that Amaya traveled from New York City to meet his "two best friends, my mom, my dad."

"My mom loved Amaya, she shed a tear when she left," Bryan told reunion co-hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix.

"She's a sensitive gangster, too!" Amaya happily shared at the reunion. "We both started crying and Bryan was like, 'What did I just walk into?' And I was like, 'Babe, happy tears.'"

RELATED: The Truth We Learned About Jeremiah's Dumping in Unseen Love Island USA Footage

Bryan also addressed cheating allegations that had been surrounding the couple following the July 13 finale, explaining that he had a "lapse in judgement" at a paid hosting gig and that he and Amaya "talked about it."

Known affectionately by fans as Bramaya, the couple quickly became fan favorites when Bryan came to Amaya's defense during the "Stand on Business" mailbox challenge in Episode 26. After Amaya faced criticism from her fellow Islanders for crying and calling people "babe," Bryan spoke up.

"Coming from a Hispanic household, calling someone babe, mi amor, mi vida, that's just how we talk," Bryan said. "You're telling her to meet you halfway, you gotta meet her halfway, too."

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

RELATED: When Was the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Filmed?

America ultimately voted Amaya and Bryan as their favorite couple, crowning them the winners of Love Island USA Season 7. "I'm overwhelmed with emotions, all positive. I feel so happy and I can't wait to call my parents," Amaya told Ariana after jumping in the villa pool to celebrate the news.

In the weeks following the finale, Amaya and Bryan made multiple appearances together, including on TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Watch What Happens Live.