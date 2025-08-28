Who Won the Twisted Metal Tournament at the End of Season 2? That Twist, Explained

It’s been a long road, but it’s finally time for the thrilling conclusion of Twisted Metal Season 2 on Peacock, complete with a three-episode grand finale. At the end of the previous episode, the remaining contestants were dancing the night away at their very own high school prom when a toxic gas knocked them out. They awoke later, still dressed to the nines and back in their cars.

By episode 10, “M4YH3M,” the field has been narrowed, and the stakes are higher than ever. John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are separated, driving their own duplicate copy of Roadkill, which comes in handy later when they each have their own car to drive in the main event.

The rules of this round are simple; each driver has been given a name. Eliminate that driver and you can advance safely to the next round. By the time the smoke has cleared, Vermin (Lisa Gilroy), Axel (Michael James Shaw), and Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda) are out of the fight. Episode 11, “OHLYNTE,” is when things really heat up.

The final round of the Twisted Metal tournament, explained

Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 11. Photo: PEACOCK

We’re down to 7 drivers in 6 cars. John and Quiet are still driving their own Roadkills and Stu (Mike Mitchell) has rejoined Mike (Tahj Vaughans). Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett), Grimm (Richard de Klerk), and Raven (Patty Guggenheim) are all on their own. To win the tournament and get your wish, all you have to do is be the last person driving. It’s a blood bath.

Quiet fills Mike with a few dozen bullets, Raven blows Sweet Tooth to smithereens, John blows up Raven with a Boomerang Blast and she survives just long enough to crawl from wreckage and see the ghost of her long-lost love. Sweet Tooth crawls out of the side of his overturned car, lights his head on fire, and chases Grimm down on foot. Machete vs scythe, they fight blade against blade until Sweet Tooth throws Grimm into traffic.

Once it’s down to John and Quiet, Calypso throws a wrench into the gears. “What’s a final round without a final boss?” he asks. A helicopter flies overhead and drops a cargo container on the arena. It opens to reveal Minion, Calypso’s killer creation.

Sweet Tooth flips his car back over, rips a gun from the exterior, and tries to take Minion down. Undeterred, Minion beats Sweet Tooth to a bloody pulp. Still in their cars, John and Quiet blast Minion with bullets and missiles to no avail. In fact, Minion snatches a missile out of the air and tosses it at John, knocking him out of both his car and the competition.

Quiet hits Minion head-on, then leaps from the car at the last second before it hits the wall and explodes. With Minion defeated, the tournament is over but there are no apparent drivers remaining. Cut to Stu regaining consciousness in his car, next to Mike’s bloody body. The tournament has gone on without him and Stu gets his game face on just in time to realize there’s nobody left.

Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) and Stu (Mike Mitchell) appear on Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 6 “MKAW1SH”. Photo: Pief Weyman/Peacock

"Stu's wily, people underestimate Stu,” Mitchel told NBC Insider. “He's not the best killer, he's not the most athletic, there's a lot of qualities Stu does not possess. But he survives and, in this world, that's the most important thing."

Who won the tournament in Twisted Metal Season 2? Stu is named winner of the Twisted Metal tournament, earning the adulation of the crowd and his wish. In the final episode of the season, Stu finally gets what he wished for. In a rare moment of confidence, Stu demands his wish: to go someplace safe, away from all this, just him and Mike.

“That's the biggest thing for Stu. He wants to get over this apocalypse. He wants to move on and go somewhere else and I think that's his hope. Then there's a tournament where you can make a wish and make anything happen and I think it's like 'Okay, this is perfect. I'm with the best killer in the world, I can make a wish to be safe and be with someone who loves me,’” Mitchell said.

Calypso grants his wish by depositing Stu, along with Mike’s corpse, inside a space capsule orbiting the Earth. “You're doomed either way with Calypso,” Mitchell said. “He sends me to space on a pretty straightforward wish."

