Beyond the Villa Finale Gives Inside Look at JaNa & Kenny Weeks Before Their Breakup

After meeting and falling in love during Love Island USA Season 6, the couple split nearly a year later in July 2025.

Throughout Peacock's first-of-its-kind spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, fans have seen stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez share the highs and lows of their relationship.

From embracing L.A. and hanging out with the rest of PPG, to questioning whether they should move in together, fans got a closer look at the romance they saw blossom in Love Island's Fiji villa last summer. However, it turns out the finale, "Soul Tied With All the Feels," captured moments from the two's final months as a couple.

The timeline: When JaNa and Kenny broke up

Beyond the Villa filming wrapped in early June 2025, with JaNa and Kenny breaking up just eight weeks later, announcing their split on July 28.

In the finale, JaNa was leaving Los Angeles for her home in Las Vegas, while Kenny was headed back to Dallas. At the time, the two were planning to still make long distance work, with travel plans scheduled for the summer and JaNa calling their relationship "very healthy," and "very solid," while the experience of living in apartments right next door to one another in L.A. was "very humbling."

They still hadn't decided whether or not to move in together. Earlier in the season, the Destination X star confessed that months earlier, during a phone call while she was at the grocery store, Kenny told her he'd decided against living with her in L.A. It caused her to burst into tears and call Leah for comfort.

"I was so confused, and maybe like humiliated and embarrassed," she said in an Episode 4 confessional. "I had dreams of what the summer would be of us living together. Everything but the ring. Silly me."

RELATED: Kendall & Nicole Finally Talk Nearly a Year After Their Breakup: "I Was So Mad At You"

Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig appear on Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 1 Episode 1 "You’re So Last Summer". Photo: Casey Durkin/Peacock

In Episode 5 during their 9 month anniversary dinner, the two had a disagreement over living together, with Kenny telling her, "I wanted separation from you."

He told NBC Insider in July, "It's been a year since we were on TV, and for me at least, it took some time to warmup and get used to the cameras being in our face. I think it was a bit too soon. Especially to film that as well. I think it's a lot to live with someone, work, and film with someone in your own space. And so really, that's where I was coming from. Luckily, JaNa was very understanding with that."

By the Beyond the Villa finale, though still hesitant, Kenny said he was considering Vegas as an option.

"I think Kenny should extend his lease for at least six months so you don't rush a decision," JaNa said in a confessional. "Kenny putting it in the air that he could potentially might want to move in with me, it's cute, I respect it. He knows my timeline, but I never want him to do something he will regret in the future. So if that requires him to extend his current lease for an extra six months, I don't see a problem in that."

Later on in the episode when speaking about the situations at Aaron' birthday party — attended by Kendall, Connor, and Aaron's mother and grandmother — Kenny told them, "I'm torn, honestly, toward what I should do or what I wanna do. Honestly, the situation with my brother happened, some people can be here one day and the next day you don't know. So it's putting things into perspective."

In a confessional of his own, Aaron hinted at noticing potential cracks in JaNa and Kenny's relationship.

"I feel bad for Kenny in the sense that I don't believe he's as happy as he's trying to come across as," he said. "Maybe I'm wrong? I don't know what their situation is, I don't know how much commitment they put into each other, I just want them both to be happy however that happiness looks."

JaNa and Kenny's breakup statements

JaNa Craig arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Kenny Rodriguez attends "Love Island USA" Cast In Conversation With Remi Bader at 92NY on August 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Watched Love Island USA S6 with Her Boyfriend: "I Was Screaming"

On July 27, eagle eyed fans noticed that JaNa took down photos of Kenny from her Instagram grid. Later that day, Kenny removed "@janacraig_" from his Instagram bio. The next day, they both issued their own respective statements on Stories. JaNa posted her's first, which read in part: "Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love and support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together...Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay."

Kenny shared his own soon after, that read in part: "The past few days have been incredibly difficult... Breakups are never easy... I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."

The two got together during Love Island USA Season 6 after OG islander JaNa had a string of failed couplings. Kenny entered the villa as a bombshell on Day 13, and their connection was nearly instant. A hiccup at Casa Amor threatened their happy ending, but they were able to works things out and won third place.

They broke up just one week shy of their one year anniversary.

How JaNa's doing today

JaNa Craig at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. Photo: River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

In an interview with Cosmopolitan published on August 28 (a month after their split) JaNa updated fans on how she's been coping.

"[Kordell and Miguel] check on me all the time," she said. "We have a group chat — obviously, a new one. [laughs] Serena wasted no time updating that. It’s such an honor to third-wheel two amazing couples. Leah will invite me to family dinners that would usually be just her and Miguel. It’s so thoughtful."

RELATED: How Serena, Leah, & JaNa's PPG Catchphrase Came to Be: "We Were in the Trenches"

She also reflected on her time on Love Island USA.

"Out of all the people in America, you and another person were chosen to be on the same season at the same place at the same time. That has to mean something, you know? My relationship didn’t work out, but I’ve learned so much from it. I gained friendships and the sisterhood from the show as well. Imagine if I had been on another season — I would have never met Leah, Serena, Kaylor, and Liv, and those girls are like my lifeline. Our kids are gonna grow up and call us their aunties. We get to share such a beautiful story that has actually been documented."