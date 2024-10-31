The First Details for Year-Round Scares In Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

If you're like us, Halloween is bittersweet because the celebration of all things scary is the highlight of every year...but then it's over.

Luckily, Universal Destinations & Experiences has our back because they're officially extending the scream season to all year with the first-look at their upcoming year-long Halloween destination, Universal Horror Unleashed opening next year in Las Vegas.

UDX officially launched its theme park scare experience in 1991 with what would become Universal Studios' current premiere scare event, Halloween Horror Nights. But there's never been a permanent Universal Studios themed Halloween destination until Universal Horror Unleashed. NBC Insider has a sneak peek of what to expect when you visit and the co-branded houses that will open the experience.

Haunted houses, immersive scares and more

Universal Destinations & Experiences reveals chilling haunted houses coming to Universal Horror Unleashed. Photo: NBCUniversal

The Universal Horror Unleashed destination will be located at AREA15, an immersive entertainment district in Las Vegas. The admission based attraction will feature serious scares not for the faint of heart, much like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

Inside the destination, guests will be able to visit four haunted houses, each uniquely themed: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Outside of the houses, there are four as yet unannounced themed and immersive areas which will feature unique live entertainment experiences. If you're a HHN fan, think Scare Zone style scares. There will also be "eerie eateries" with curated horror menus along with bars featuring horror-centric food and drink offerings. And much like the annual HHN events, the UDX team promise a continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise to make it worth returning throughout the year.

With this news and the recent expanded information about Universal’s Epic Universe Dark Universe portal world built entirely around the lore and visual pulled from the classic Universal Monsters films, horror fans can look forward to an incredible 2025 from Universal Studios!

Keep up with the latest news here or at the official website: www.UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com