What Are the Hours for Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 is here in both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Make sure you don't miss a second of the thrills.

The weather may still be warm but that won’t stop the chill that runs down your spine when you visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal in either Orlando or Hollywood in 2024. But, as with any great vacation, there’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect trip, even one as terrifying as this.

This year, Universal Parks is kicking off its most highly anticipated annual event earlier than ever, with Halloween Horror Nights kicking off in both parks in late August to give people more time to experience the thrills, screams, and frights of their many Haunted Houses and Scare Zones. If you’ve already got your tickets or are planning the perfect trip for the horror enthusiast in your life (or yourself), you may be wondering what time you need to get to the park each evening to experience HHN in 2024, as well as how long you have to escape with your life!

Fear not (well, maybe a little) because we’ve got all the information you need to plan your trip to Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood.

When does Halloween Horror Nights start and close each night? All the thrills happen after dark, which means waiting until sundown. Specifically at Universal Orlando, Halloween Horror Nights begins each night at 6:30 p.m. ET and runs until 2 a.m. ET. For Universal Hollywood, HHN starts at 7:00 p.m. PT each night with closing times varying.

Dr. Oddfellow's Collection of Horror. Photo: Universal Parks & Resorts

Universal Orlando Resort Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Tickets There are many options for Halloween Horror Nights experiences in 2024 depending on which park you’re visiting. If you want tickets, here's how you get them at either park in the U.S. For Orlando Resort visitors, they can purchase: Halloween Horror Nights Single-Night tickets

Express Pass tickets that allow you to skip regular lines

Rush of Fear passes for the first 18 nights

Frequent Fear passes for 30 nights

Frequent Fear Plus for 40 nights

Ultimate Frequent Fear passes for 48 nights

You can also enjoy the new Premium Scream Night on Aug 29 where ticketholders will be among the first to get a “shriek peek” at the haunted attractions and Scare Zones on offer in 2024. You can get more information or purchase tickets here.

Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights 2024 Tickets For Universal Orlando Resort visitors the options are similar but a little different:

General Admission tickets

Universal Express tickets

Universal Express Unlimited

After 2 p.m. Day/Night tickets

After 2 p.m. Day/Night Express

Frequent Fear Pass

Ultimate Frequent Fear pass

​More information on each as well as purchase options can be found here.

Be warned, if you don’t have a specific Halloween Horror Nights 2024 ticket, you’ll have to leave the park once it closes and before the new haunted attractions open for the night. Your regular daytime park ticket will not grant you access.

That’s what you need to know to attend Halloween Horror Nights in 2024… if you dare.