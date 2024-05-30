Here's the Best Way to Experience Halloween Horror Nights 2024 in Orlando

Want to be the first to experience HHN 2024 in Orlando? Here's how you do it and earn a slew of other spooky perks as well.

Just when you thought Halloween Horror Nights couldn’t get any better, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a premium experience for you, your friends, and your family who love a good scare. Ahead of HHN 2024, the resort announced its new Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night, coming on August 29.

One day before the year of frights opens its gates to everyone, Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night will give unprecedented access to fans looking to brave this year’s haunted attractions with limited park capacity and thus shorter wait times for each of its haunted houses. If that’s not enough, you can enjoy a slew of all-you-can-eat food and beverages — assuming the ghouls and goblins lurking in the park don’t tie your stomach into too many knots (figuratively or otherwise).

How to get tickets to Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Premium Scream Night?

Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood (2023). Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

If this kind of VIP experience sounds like your way of celebrating HHN 2024, tickets for the Premium Scream Night go on sale beginning on Thursday, June 6. Be warned, tickets are limited and will begin at $350 plus tax. However, Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders can purchase tickets for the discounted price of $325 plus tax.

What are the perks of Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Premium Scream Night?

What do you get if you drop some coin on these limited, premium tickets to HHN 2024? The short answer is, “a lot.”

Not only will you get to forever brag about being the first to brave the 10 horrifying, movie-quality haunted houses on offer at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 — not to mention the five Scare Zones filled with menacing creatures and frights — but ticketholders will also be allowed to stagger their entry to haunted attractions so that only their group is going through, thus ensuring the scares are just limited to you and yours.

There will also be a selection of exclusive HHN 2024 food items created by Universal’s award-winning culinary team inspired by this season’s haunted attractions with non-alcoholic beverages to accompany them. Those with a Premium Scare ticket will also have ease of use of the park, with access to select attractions outside of HHN and free self-parking on Scream Night, August 29.

If that’s not enough, you'll also be gifted an exclusive event souvenir credential and lanyard that’s sure to spice up anyone’s collection of “cool stuff I got while traveling.” So, do you dare experience HHN 2024 in the spookiest, most fun way possible?

To find out all of the Halloween Horror Nights event dates or to buy tickets, check out the website.