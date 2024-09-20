To Bring or Not to Bring? Universal Halloween Horror Nights Bag Policy in 2024

You've got your Halloween Horror Nights 2024 tickets, now you're wondering what the Universal bag policy is. We've got you covered.

So you're planning a trip to Halloween Horror Nights 2024 and you want to pack for your visit when suddenly you find yourself with questions like “what do I need to survive this year's scares?”

While the people at Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood want you to be afraid of their menacing Haunted Houses and terrifying Scare Zones, they don’t want you stressing about logistics. That’s why they’ve outlined clear policies related to what you can and cannot bring into the parks for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, and we’ve got the rundown below.

A light show during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

What is the Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Bag Policy? The policy for bringing bags into Halloween Horror Nights in either park is pretty much the same as for bringing bags into the parks during the day. All bags will be subject to a security check via an X-Ray machine at the same time each guest passes through a metal detector. Additionally, security staff may ask you for additional inspection based on the screening before allowing you to enter the park.

While most bags are allowed within the park, the security and restrictions page of both parks state that coolers, suitcases and bags with wheels are prohibited. It’s also worth remembering that sometimes the Haunted Houses can have tight quarters, so a particularly large or cumbersome bag may not be your friend for the night. It is recommended that you leave any items you don’t absolutely need at home or in your car.

As for what you’re allowed to bring in with you, both Orlando and Hollywood have lists of prohibited items on their websites that parkgoers planning a visit should look at before packing.

Dr. Oddfellow's Collection of Horror. Photo: Universal Parks & Resorts

What is Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Costume Policy? Costumes are allowed for attendees, with some caveats.

We get it, it’s Halloween! Why should Universal Parks’ Scareactors be the only ones dressing up? Well, the powers that be in both cities agree. That’s why guests are allowed to dress up for Halloween Horror Nights!

However, there are very specific guidelines detailed on the websites for both Orlando and Hollywood for what is and is not allowed for a costume at Halloween Horror Nights in 2024. These rules are designed with the safety of you, your fellow guests and the HHN staff in mind.

For example, one rule that both parks share is that guests are not allowed to wear decorative masks that fully cover one's face. It makes sense, what good is going through a Haunted House if they can’t see your frightened face? Additionally (and hopefully obviously) nothing that looks like or can be used as a weapon is allowed to come in with you. In short, HHN staff encourages you to dress up, but please familiarize yourself with their rules before entering the park.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Tickets and Hours

Now that you know exactly what is and isn’t allowed inside Halloween Horror Nights 2024 in both Orlando and Hollywood, it’s time to get your tickets and experience all thrills and chills awaiting behind the gates of Universal Parks this season… if you dare.

To help you plan your trip, we’ve got helpful guides to navigate the parks’ hours as well as purchase your tickets.