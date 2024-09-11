How to Make the Most of Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood

We've got advice on how to best experience everything you want at this year's HHN at Universal Studios Hollywood.

If you observe all things Halloween, our season has arrived! Halloween Horror Nights is operational at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

For those on the west coast, Universal Studios Hollywood promises eight all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories. There are four originally themed Scare Zones filled with menacing creatures lurking in the lot and behind the scenes. Blumhouse has taken over the Terror Tram theme, and Chucky has his own live show. The separately ticketed Halloween Horror Nights event will run from September 5 through to November 3.

NBC Insider understands how overwhelming it can be to do everything in just one night. To help, we attended the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. To help you make a plan to best tackle your priorities for your night of screams and you don't waste time literally getting lost in the dark!

Start with a Halloween Horror Nights plan (even a small one)

There are two ways to experience the terrors and delights of a Halloween Horror Nights trip: play it by ear and just go wherever your feet take you inside the gates, or figure out ahead of time what you really want to experience and then make it happen. The first option is spontaneous and plenty of fun but you're assured to miss out on some cool stuff. So, even if you plan a little bit, you're going to get the most bang for your ticket buck and hopefully, not leave the event disappointed.

Always note that weekdays in September and early October are going to have fewer crowds. Visiting on any weekend — or closer to October 31 — equates to bigger crowds. Some weekends also sell out ahead of time. With that in mind, if your ambition is to visit all of the haunted houses, Scare Zones, take the Terror Tram and see the updated live stunt show, The Purge: Dangerous Waters, figure out your priorities ahead of time and then execute accordingly.

Buy your tickets online, and then get to CityWalk early so you can park and get through security and turnstiles without eating up valuable scare time that starts at 7 p.m. and goes to 1a.m. For those who don't plan well or get serious FOMO, consider getting an Universal Express Unlimited pass, which allows the purchaser express access to every participating haunted house and attraction on the night you attend.

Wear comfortable shoes! HHN 2024 attractions are laid out not only in the park itself, but also throughout the backlot. You will do a lot of walking because the haunted houses are scattered all around the Upper Lot, the Lower Lot, and the far reaches of the Universal Studios backlot. Check the weather too. If it's hot, wear breathable clothing because some of those houses don't have any air conditioning.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Haunted House Strategy

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering eight different haunted houses this year, and like all prior years, some houses will have longer lines than others. The free Universal Studios app (note: there is a unique app for each resort), will tell you the longest waits for the night you attend.

Two popular ones this year, A Quiet Place and Insidious: The Further are both located on the Upper Lot. To access them first, once you enter the park, follow the main path and then make a left at the Starbucks for the A Quiet Place house.

For the Insidious and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire houses, turn right into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and follow the path to Hogwarts. Signs there will lead you into the backlot for the lines to the two houses.

When you head to the Lower Lot via the escalators to the left of The Simpsons Ride, you'll be able to access the house lines for Dead Exposure: Death Valley, The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, and Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Scary shows to pace your night

If you know you'll need to sit a bit throughout your night, there are three options to give your walking shoes a break: The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show, Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and the Late Night with Chucky show.

Late Night with Chucky is an all-original live talk show located in the DreamWorks Theatre. Hosted by the possessed doll himself, the interactive attraction will invite guests to submit questions for Chucky to answer via a QR code available in the lobby of the theatre.

Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse is the new theme to this years backlot Studio Tour adventure featuring hit Blumhouse movies M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day.

Last but not least, on the Upper Lot, the Waterworld Stunt Show has been repurposed for a new, shorter nighttime The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show It's about 15 minutes long and takes place in the outside area, so if you want to sit and enjoy some thrills, this is a good option.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Food and Drink

If you don't eat before you start your night, not to worry. There are plenty of places all over the Upper and Lower Lots to pick up meals, snacks, popcorn buckets (with popcorn) and desserts.

If you're over 21-years old and have a valid I.D., you can stop for some specialty cocktails at either the brand new Chucky’s Dive Bar (located behind the Animation Studio Store), Universal Plaza's Dia de Los Muertos outside cantina, or The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar (located by Jurassic World).

The big theme restaurant this year is Leatherface’s BBQ (located on the Lower Lot), and yes, it's got a menu inspired by the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise which is celebrating 50 years in 2024.

