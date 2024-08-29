Halloween Horror Nights Introduces "Late Night With Chucky" Live Talk Show

Universal Studios Hollywood braces for the most outrageous (and possibly deadly) talk show host ever.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 is back and spookier than ever this year thanks to an especially spellbinding guest. For the first time, Universal Studios Hollywood will unleash the world’s favorite killer doll on the public.

This year at HHN, Chucky will take over the stage of DreamWorks Theatre to host “Late Night with Chucky,” a live talk show where the evil plaything answers the audience’s burning questions with his signature cutting humor. Guests can submit questions to Chucky via a QR code in the DreamWorks Theatre lobby before the mayhem begins.

What other frightening festivities can you look forward to?

While we’re certain Chucky would take over the Hollywood theme park in its entirety if allowed, he’ll have to play nice and share Horror Nights with Universal's many other famous villains, monsters, and ghosts. The movie studio has all-new immersive worlds planned for its iconic characters and movies — along with a few surprises.

This year, the eight new haunted houses and multiple scare zones will be themed after films like Insidious: The Further, Ghostbusters, The Purge, and A Quiet Place, which will incorporate American Sign Language interpretation for the first time. Horror Nights is also brewing up a special 50th Anniversary tribute to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, which will shine a spotlight on the movie’s infamous slaughterhouse (yikes!).

Brace yourself for some surprises, too. R&B singer The Weeknd jumps into the fray, curating his own immersive experience. Intriguing scare zones include "Luchadores Monstruosos 2," based on nightmares of Latin American folklore, and a radioactive zombie zone because what would Halloween be without zombies?

“Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” returns, bringing a touch of vintage horror to the festivities. The haunted house will have all-female characters inspired by the classic monsters of Hollywood’s Golden Era.

Chucky’s killer doll nemesis, M3GAN, will also pop in for some fun on the reimagined “Terror Tram” that takes visitors through a twisted tour of Blumhouse Productions movies. Expect close encounters with characters from films like The Black Phone, Freak, The Purge, and Happy Death Day.

Photo: Universal Parks

Keep the spooky times rolling at these restaurants and bars

After all the screaming, you’re sure to work up an appetite. If the Halloween menus are any indication, several bars and restaurants throughout the park will attempt to awaken your sixth sense.

Head to Chucky’s Dive Bar behind the Animation Studio Store for cocktails that pack a punch. The “Friend til the End” tequila-based tipple garnished with a lollipop will surely be a favorite.

Other devilish delights can be found at City Snacks in Universal Plaza, featuring menu items themed to A Quiet Place. Nearby, Dios De Los Muertos will offer an array of delightfully spooky Mexican fare, from cocktails like “Horror-Chata” to birria tacos and “Nachos Muertos.”

The lower lot offers plenty of themed dining options too, including Monster Eats and Leatherface’s BBQ, which serves stick-to-your-ribs fare named after the main characters of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. For cocktails, check out The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar, whose “Too Late” tequila cocktail is garnished with a grenadine-filled syringe and a glowing red ice cube.

How do I buy tickets to Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood with Chucky?

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place on select nights, starting on August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood, where “Late Night with Chucky” takes place. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $77 for general admission in Hollywood and $82.99 for general admission in Orlando.

Those wanting extra scares can choose from several packages and ticket levels, including early entry and a “frequent fear” pass allowing entrance for up to 33 nights. Behind-the-scenes R.I.P. Tours are available, with exclusive experiences and dinner included in the price.

Be warned, if you don’t have a specific Halloween Horror Nights 2024 ticket, you’ll have to leave the park once it closes and before the spooky attractions open for the night. Your regular daytime park ticket will not grant you access.

Halloween Horror Nights begins in Hollywood begins September 5 and runs through to November 3. You can purchase your Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights tickets now!