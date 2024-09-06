The Dreadfully Delightful Menu at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Trailer | Here Come the Irish on Peacock | NBC

HHN 2024 food in Orlando is some of the most delectable and spooky treats.

For Halloween lovers, nothing is more wicked fun than the scares and screams at Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights 2024, which got underway early this year on August 30. The park unveiled ten new Haunted Houses and went all out for every detail — including the food.

From tempting tostadas to triple-layered Bride of Frankenstein cakes, there are options for every taste, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. With so many delectable treats, you may be hard-pressed to jump back into the Scare Zones.

In addition to food offerings at the Haunted Houses, special Halloween food will be available at restaurants and cafes throughout the park, including DreamWorks Imagination Cafe and Illumination's Minion’s Café.

Keep your eyes peeled for last year’s viral pepperoni pizza skulls which are back and better than ever.

Let’s look at what’s on the menu at each Haunted House. Come hungry, because eating your way through HHN is an experience all its own.

A Quiet Place

Halloween Horror Nights' Board Eclair. Photo: Tyler McCarthy

HHN has whipped up some clever tributes to the blockbuster trilogy. Even in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by aliens with supersonic hearing, the humans left alive still must eat.

After you survive the alien invasion at the Quiet Place haunted house, settle in for a bowl of Abbott's Farm Corn Chowder, jazzed up with shrimp and vegetables, named after the farmhouse where the Abbott family silently hid.

Millbrook’s Baked Beans, named for Abbotts’ hometown, has been “cooked very quietly,” according to Universal Studios. They come with filling mashed potatoes and a cornbread muffin.

Be careful! The Wooden Board Éclair might make you scream with delight. Filled with spicy dark chocolate pastry cream, it’s topped with a chocolate ganache “board” pierced with a “bloody” edible knife.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

For those who expect typical “ho-hum” amusement park food, times have changed. These Ghostbusters treats appeal to kids of all ages.

The Mini Stay-Puft S'more is sure to be a hit if you can bear to eat such an adorable dessert featuring a perfectly charred marshmallow man.

The typical corn dog gets a delicious update in the spicy Slimer’s Korean Corndog. It is stuffed with cheese, rolled in Fritos, and finished with Cheetos powder and a touch of ghost pepper spice.

The Frozen Death Chill takes the Korean street snack in a sweet direction with mint cheesecake and, yes, corn chip glitter.

Dishes featured at Universal Studios's Halloween Horror Nights. Photo: Tyler McCarthy

Insidious: The Further

Insidious brings park-goers into the Further, a mysterious other dimension inhabited by demons, evil entities, and lost souls. But the question remains: What kind of food would you find there? It turns out vegans and vegetarians are welcome.

A crimson vegan hand pie filled with potato and onion is named after the mesmerizing Red Door, the last chapter of the franchise.

Apparently, all-day breakfast is a thing in other dimensions, too. Eggs in the Further takes a classic “egg in the hole” and reimagines it as a vegetarian Eastern Mediterranean shakshouka with jalapeno brioche and feta.

For dessert, the Last Key cake pop features a red velvet filling topped with a tiny chocolate key.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

A dish featured at Universal Studios's Halloween Horror Nights.

Eternal Bloodlines turns the spotlight on Universal’s classic female villains of years past and the new crop of ghouls who will inherit their legacy. Think Dracula’s daughter, the Bride of Frankenstein, She-Wolf, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy.

We think the chocolate-coated Bride's Cake is a fitting tribute to the Bride of Frankenstein, with its elegant three tiers of vanilla cake and raspberry jam.

Get your moorings after being scared silly with In the Fog Fish 'n Chips, served with malt vinegar aioli and pub fries.

And vegetarians fear not. Universal has created the Forbidden Falafel, which comes with the traditional accompaniment of tzatziki.

Slaughter Sinema 2

When the craving for junk food strikes, head to Slaughter Sinema 2 for elevated snacks. After visiting the ghostly remains of a vintage drive-in and watching all those scary B-movies, you’ll be ready to chow down.

The Ropa Vieja Walking Taco — with shredded beef, salsa, cheese, and Doritos — is served in a Doritos bag and begging to be demolished.

There’s also a vegan version called the Vegan Walking Taco, which substitutes Fritos, vegan cheese, and chili.

You can also find amped-up movie theatre classics like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Popcorn and hot dogs loaded with nacho cheese spread, baked beans, relish, and more Cheetos.

Monstruos: The Monster of Latin America

Halloween Horror Nights' Heart Beet Tostada Photo: Universal Studios

HHN takes parkgoers on a trip South of the Border with Monstruos, which explores three terrifying folklore legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza, and El Silbón. The food will be similarly themed with delicious, spicy Mexican fare.

In the Heart "Beet" Toastada, red beet tartare, hummus, and watercress are heaped onto a crispy tortilla and finished with vegan feta.

Slow-roasted pork in rich mole sauce makes an appearance in the Pork Carniceria dish.

And don’t worry; the Spinal Column Pinchos are actually grilled chicken tenders with red chimichurri.

End your meal with a chocolate tres leches cake.

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Dishes featured at Universal Studios's Halloween Horror Nights. Photo: Tyler McCarthy

This brand-new haunted house provides plenty of nightmare fuel with its sugary offerings.

The glossy Poison Apple will be impossible to resist. At first glance, you’ll think it’s an apple on a stick, but looks can be deceiving. Spoiler: it’s caramel mousse with a fruity and frightful filling.

Candy eyeballs are the focal point of the Cyclops Cup, a frozen peanut butter treat.

For something savory, try the African Sambusa Coffin, which features spiced lentils and potatoes “entombed” (stuffed) in vegan pie dough.

Goblin’s Feast

All the witches, goblins, and ghouls join together to celebrate their bad deeds at this twisted Thanksgiving. Of course, the most important holiday food groups are represented in the themed offering to park-goers: turkey, squash, and pie.

The Pumpkin Guts vegan entrée is more sophisticated than its name implies. Butternut squash and zucchini noodles are slicked with vegan butter and served inside a hollowed-out acorn squash.

Grilled turkey wings get a flavor boost from spicy harissa barbecue sauce.

For a vegan dessert, try the Mini Goblin apple pies drizzled with “bloody” raspberry jam.

Halloween Horror Nights' Harissa BBQ Turkey Wing Photo: Universal Studios

Triplets of Terror

After attending a birthday party for evil triplets, anyone would be exhausted and hungry, especially one celebrating the gory mayhem of the Barmy sisters at the Triplets of Terror haunted house.

The birthday-themed menu items include the Say “Cheese” Burger and a fun play on a party favor called the Bloody Goody Bag. It’s filled with crispy chicken, fries, and a “bloody good” sauce.

The piece de resistance, however, is the Slashed Siblings Sweet Sampler. This trio of birthday desserts includes one made from bubblegum mousse that looks just like a pink balloon.

You can purchase your Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights tickets now!