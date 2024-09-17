Here's how to find the pint-sized horror icon, Chucky, at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2024.

All Things Chucky at Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood

What's the scare season without horror's smallest psycho, Chucky?

A "Good Guy" doll imbued with the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky (Brad Dourif), the character burst onto the horror scene in 1988 with Don Mancini's movie, Child's Play. Almost four decades later, the psycho is now terrorizing TV with SYFY's original series, Chucky (available to stream on Peacock).

In the Halloween Horror Nights universe, Chucky is always a guest of honor, including at this year's 2024 event in Hollywood. Chucky can be found throughout the park in new attractions, Easter Eggs littered throughout the theme park and in new merchandise. NBC Insider is your "friend 'till the end" pointing out where Chucky can be found so you don't miss him as you're navigating this year's scares.

Late Night with Chucky Show

The Chucky Experience at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Late Night with Chucky is an all-original live talk show located in the DreamWorks Theatre on the Upper Lot. Hosted by the possessed doll himself, the interactive attraction will invite guests to submit questions for Chucky to answer via a QR code available in the lobby of the theatre.

Chucky Puppets in the Universal Store

The Chucky Experience at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Inside the main Universal Store at the entrance of the theme park, there's a mini Chucky collection of four screen used dolls, including his main squeeze, Tiffany Valentine. The store also hosts a bunch of Chucky merchandise including the much-loved animated Chucky popcorn bucket. This year's version has glowing eyes, a moving head and speaks three phrases synonymous with the character.

The Chucky Experience at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Chucky's Dive Bar

The Chucky Experience at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Who are we to judge if the rampant scares throughout HHN 2024 send you running to the Chucky themed Dive Bar? Located right before the Waterworld Stunt Show Stage (reskinned for The Purge this time of year) on the Upper Lot, this station for libations is only open to ticket holders who are 21+ and have a valid ID.

Inside, you'll find three bespoke Chucky-esque cocktails you can only get at this location:

Cult of Chucky – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and club soda with a chamoy and tajin, topped with chamoy gummy bears

Friend Till the End – tequila, Sprite soda, blue curaçao, lime juice and orange popping pearls with an orange sugar rim and a rainbow lollipop

Chucky’s Got Jokes – bourbon, amaretto, corn simple syrup, lime juice and ginger beer topped with chamoy drizzled corn and cinnamon powder

The Chucky Experience at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

