Susan Boyle's Sky-High Falsetto Singing "Wild Horses" Is a Gift From Heaven

Most rock fans consider "Wild Horses" by the Rolling Stones one of the greatest songs of all time — and they'll be happy to know that Susan Boyle feels the same.

Tucked away in Boyle's debut studio album, 2009's I Dreamed a Dream, is a cover of "Wild Horses" that is as sonically impressive as it gets. While the Got Talent icon rose to stardom thanks to unforgettable covers of classic Christian hymns and larger-than-life Broadway hits (and one viral audition), she proved she could take a song that the Rolling Stones made popular and create something truly unique.

Boyle's falsetto is unreal. In fact, the only thing more impressive than her falsetto is how she effortlessly moves into her chest voice with precision. (It's not easy.)

There's a certain gritty, raw feel to the Rolling Stones' version of this timeless song, and Boyle had a challenge ahead of her when recording her version. As it turns out, all she had to do was showcase her unbelievable vocal talent and let her passion shine through. Her version of "Wild Horses" is undeniably powerful.

The high notes, especially at the 2:25 mark, are jaw-dropping, aren't they? Listen for yourself, above.

Susan Boyle sings during the musical "I Dreamed A Dream" at the Royal Theatre in Newcastle, north-east England, on March 27, 2012. Photo: Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images

Longtime fans of AGT are probably experiencing déjà vu at the moment. If it feels like you've heard this song performed in this manner before, you're not wrong. Boyle famously sang "Wild Horses" during the Season 4 finale and tore the house down.

What to know about "Wild Horses"

Released by the Rolling Stones as part of their 1971 album Sticky Fingers, the music for "Wild Horses" was written by Richards while Mick Jagger handled the lyrics. The track describes someone's unwavering loyalty to their long-term partner despite turbulence in their relationship — and it resonated with fans and critics alike.

"[Wild Horses] is a testament to [the Rolling Stones'] talent, chemistry, and unfailing ability to rise above all the chaos," American Songwriter wrote. In 2021, Rolling Stone listed the song in the 193rd position on its "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list.

The song peaked at number-28 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 1971.

Interestingly enough, the Stones weren't the first band to record the song in-studio — that honor goes to country rockers the Flying Burrito Brothers, who released their version in 1970.