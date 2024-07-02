Lainey Wilson's "Dead Flowers" Duet With the Rolling Stones Was Monumental

On June 30, Chicago's Soldier Field was the place to be if classic rock fans wanted to witness history. Luckily, we've tracked down the next best thing: a video of the moment.

"Dead Flowers" is one of the Rolling Stones' most under-appreciated classics, and it's not one they usually perform while on tour. However, the legendary rockers made an exception during their stop in Chicago over the weekend for one very special guest vocalist: none other than Lainey Wilson. "Dead Flowers" is one of the most country-centric tunes the Stones have in their extensive catalog — and Wilson joining them onstage to contribute her phenomenal vocals to the iconic track was indeed a match made in heaven. Thankfully, a fan captured footage of the duet:

Watch the once-in-a-lifetime duet here.

Lainey Wilson — just a few months removed from being honored during The Voice Season 25 finale in a most unexpected way — looked thrilled to be next to one of the greatest bands of all time as she contributed backup vocals, took control of a few verses, and harmonized with the legendary Mick Jagger whenever she could.

Wilson took to Instagram to commemorate what transpired at Soldier Field. Judging by her pictures, she and the Stones had a blast sharing the stage.

"I got to hang out with rockstars of all rockstars last night. @mickjagger @officialkeef @ronniewood @therollingstones - you are legendary to say the least. What a treat, what an honor, what a night!! Wow. 🤯🤘🌸,” the 32-year-old captioned.

Lainey Wilson will perform on Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special, which airs Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Lainey Wilson attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas; Rolling Stones posed in 1964. Left to right: Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns

Here's everything to know about "Dead Flowers"

Released in 1971 on the album Sticky Fingers, "Dead Flowers" marked a shift in tone for the iconic band. Most of the songs on the album are decidedly country tracks, and "Dead Flowers'" honky-tonk riffs and dark lyrics reflect a phase of the Rolling Stones that is often overlooked — or quite simply, forgotten about.

Thanks to songs like "Dead Flowers," the Stones proved they could easily adapt their style to tackle different genres and excel at it. This song has been memorably covered by countless musicians, including Willie Nelson, Hank Williams III, and Ryan Adams.

