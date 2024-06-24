Revealed: The Host & Performers for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special 2024!

Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

It isn't 4th of July without the Macy's Fireworks Special, right?

For decades, a special 4th of July tradition has been the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special. And this year, it's simulcasting on NBC and Peacock.

A staple for over 40 years now, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special is a sparkling showcase of some of the most intricate fireworks in the world — shot and displayed over the New York City skyline. If you live in NYC, you probably can find a spot to watch the fireworks IRL. But if you don't, NBC and Peacock have you covered.

And we're getting more than just fireworks, too. As the Macy's website promises, the televised event will include "unforgettable stars" and "larger-than-life pyrotechnics" Want more details? You'll just have to tune in — and keep checking back to this article for updates.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special:

When and where to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special

NBC and Peacock are the streaming homes for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Special. The action kicks off Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The broadcast will highlight individuals across the nation who are championing sustainability, accessibility, visibility for underrepresented groups, artistic expression, and more.

In an effort to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present special with a live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. This year’s broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals and performances.

Who is hosting and performing at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special?

Four-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Mickey Guyton and American Ninja Warrior sideline reporter Zuri Hall are Hosts of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special.

Amber Mark, Brandy Clark, Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Mickey Guyton, Tanner Adell, and The War and Treaty will perform.

Mickey Guyton visits Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee; Zuri Hall arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "Challengers" at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify

Where are the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks located in New York City? As Macy's writes on its website, the fireworks will be launched "live from the Hudson River in NYC." For the unfamiliar, New York City's Hudson River is located on the west side of Manhattan.

Can you buy Macy's 4th of July Fireworks tickets? No! The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special is a public event. Tickets are not for sale.

“Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCU Entertainment. “It’s this type of live programming event that brings us together as a nation, highlighting the distinctiveness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

What music will play during the fireworks show?

Inspired by Macy’s Summer’s Greatest Hits, this year’s custom 25-minute musical score will celebrate the season with summertime classics. Produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the score will feature chart-topping musical talents, including Amber Mark, Brandy Clark, and Mickey Guyton. Each will reimagine and remix iconic American tunes across a variety of genres and decades, interweaving patriotic anthems with contemporary hits.