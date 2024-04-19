Orlando Bloom Just Accidentally Revealed a Secret About Katy Perry's Music on TODAY

Ever since Katy Perry took a step away from recording new music to take on a Vegas residency, judge American Idol and raise her daughter (she kept busy!), fans have been wondering when she'd get back into the studio. According to her fiancé Orlando Bloom, she might already be there... But he wasn't supposed to say that.

Orlando Bloom spilled the beans about Katy Perry

Talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about his new travel adventure show on Peacock, To The Edge, Bloom explained that he and Perry have been engaged for so long because COVID delayed their wedding plans, and they've been busy ever since. Listing their many projects, he casually let slip, "She’s got new music coming," and Bush Hager didn't let that detail skate by her.

"Does she?" the co-host immediately asked, leading Bloom to confirm and then remark, "I better be careful about what I say." He didn't reveal anything else, but for now, knowing more Katy Perry music is coming is enough.

Bloom also revealed that he got Perry's sign-off to take on the sometimes terrifying extreme sports of To The Edge, telling TODAY, “I think my partner was, like, not entirely sure what I was doing until I came home, freaking out, and then she was like, ‘OK, that’s crazy’...But she’s happy now. And she saw it all.”

Katy Perry may release new music this year

Perry's hits like "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" are played and covered all the time. The singer's last studio album, Smile, came out in August 2020, and she announced her pregnancy with daughter Daisy Dove in the video for the song "Never Worn White."

In April 2024, she told Access Hollywood, per Billboard, "I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love." Further teasing what her next project might sound like, she added, “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, premiered on April 18 with all episodes available to stream exclusively on Peacock.