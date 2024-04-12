A Look at Orlando Bloom's Career On and Off Screen

Whether he's playing a swashbuckling pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or a troubled veteran in The Outpost, Orlando Bloom brings a compelling presence to the screen. The actor will be pushing himself to the limit in his new docuseries, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, available on Peacock on April 18. In the 3-part adventure docuseries, he’ll take audiences with him on a journey of self-discovery to see how far he can push himself mentally and physically while inspiring the audience at home to explore their own limits.

Just like his real-world adventurous side, his acting resume reflects his versatility from blockbuster franchises to intimate dramas.

Here’s a look at Orlando Bloom’s career.

Who is Orlando Bloom?

Orlando Bloom is a versatile actor who hails from England, and his career has spanned across film, television, and stage.

According to IMDb, he rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which catapulted him into international fame. Since then, Bloom has showcased his acting prowess in a variety of genres, from epic fantasy to historical drama to contemporary thrillers.

But he got his start in theater in London when he received a scholarship to train with the British American Drama Academy. He then appeared on several British television shows like Casualty, Midsomer Murders, and the critically acclaimed film Wilde in 1997. He attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and in 1998, tragedy struck. Orlando fell three stories from a rooftop terrace and broke his back. This tragic accident is part of why he pushes himself to the edge in his docuseries, but he was able to recover and returned to the stage.

In 1999, his life changed when director Peter Jackson saw him and asked him to audition for The Lord of the Rings. In 2003, he appeared as blacksmith-turned-swashbuckling hero Will Turner in the Pirates of Caribbean trilogy. He also appeared in films such as Elizabethtown, Kingdom of Heaven, The Hobbit films, and many more. He has been in television shows as well, including Carnival Row and as a voice actor for The Prince and Peppa’s Cinema Party.

Did Orlando Bloom stop acting?

Bloom didn’t stop acting, but he did suffer from burnout and decided to take a break from Hollywood to focus on his family. "I was sick of seeing myself," Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. "I was sick of the sight of myself, almost, with all the publicity that had to go along with all these movies, and inevitably, I think, you just burn out to an extent to yourself and for an audience." His now ex-wife Miranda Kerr was pregnant with their son and he chose to focus on being there as a father.

During his time away from film and television, in 2013 Bloom appeared on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet. "When you have a need, you have something to shoot for, and by taking some time, I created a need for me, and that was important,” he shared with THR.

What other films is Orlando Bloom in that are available on Peacock?

As well as the upcoming docuseries, you can watch Orlando Bloom in other titles on Peacock. Those include the film Unlocked (2017), which follows a CIA interrogator who falls into a ruse that puts Londen under attack. He also appears in a film that follows 11 love stories, New York, I Love You (2009), and the crime drama Zulu (2014), which focuses on the brutal murder of a white woman provoked by the availability of a new street drug that’s also connected to the disappearance of Black children. Lastly, check out the film Haven (2004), a gripping thriller in which different people meet on Friday the 13th in Grand Cayman.

