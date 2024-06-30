The Best Performances from Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon | The Voice | NBC

The Queen of Country captivated listeners with her cover of the jazz standard made famous by Etta James.

Reba McEntire's Velvety Vocals Shine on Her Country Cover of "Sunday Kind of Love"

As a Coach of The Voice, Reba McEntire has sung countless cover tracks and has delivered her spin on cherished classics — but it wasn't her first time singing someone else's song. Her 1988 reimagining of the jazz tune "Sunday Kind of Love" is also a tour de force of soulful country charm.

Her rendition of the song breathed new life into the jazz standard and, whether you're a country fan or a jazz aficionado, McEntire's spin on the classic tune is goosebumps-inducing. The Voice Coach's emotional instinct and silky voice on the track are a testament to her enduring artistry and genre-defying magnetism.

Perfectly paired with a weekend unwind, check out McEntire's rendition of "Sunday Kind of Love."

Watch Reba McEntire Sing "Sunday Kind of Love"

The Voice Coach's rendition of "Sunday Kind of Love" is a testament to her chameleonic vocals, which infuse the timeless track with a refreshing combination of country warmth and soulful expression. The blend of jazz orchestration and inclusion of traditional country instruments also grounds the track in McEntire's wheelhouse.

Her rendition of "Sunday Kind of Love" garnered critical acclaim and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles, spending 16 weeks on the chart overall. The song was included on her 1988 album, Reba, which also included a reimagining of Aretha Franklin's "Respect."

McEntire released a music video alongside her cover of the jazz standard, which she set in the 1940s. The video follows an American family awaiting the return of their father from WWII. As the kids listen to the radio to distract themselves, McEntire performs the song in a 1940s-era Empire Ballroom, where her velvety vocals shine.

A Brief History of "Sunday Kind of Love"

Reba McEntire performs on August 16, 1988 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

"Sunday Kind of Love" was initially composed in 1946 by Barbara Belle, Anita Leonard, Stan Rhodes, and Louis Prima. In 1947, Claude Thornhill and his Orchestra were the first to release the song, and it soon became a jazz hall standard.

Several jazz artists subsequently covered "Sunday Kind of Love," including Jo Stafford, Ella Fitzgerald, The Four Seasons, and The Harptones.

The 1957 up-tempo cover by The Del-Vikings helped increase the song's notoriety, but "Sunday Kind of Love" skyrocketed to popularity after Etta James covered it on At Last!, her debut album from 1960.

McEntire threw her cowboy hat in the ring with her 1988 reimagining, and it was a grand slam. McEntire's fervent twist on "Sunday Kind of Love" is a celebration of country blues that will undoubtedly continue to resonate with listeners for years to come.