Susan Boyle's Near-Operatic High Notes Singing "Unchained Melody" Are So Unreal

The AGT alum delivered a classic performance of the hit.

By Chris Phelan
As always, Susan Boyle delivers on every occasion — even on a British dancing show. 

In 2011, arguably one of the most famous Got Talent alums ever took the stage for a performance on UK-based Strictly Come Dancing that took us by surprise. Boyle's vocals paired perfectly with the jaw-dropping dance routine that played out on screen. She powerfully belted out "Unchained Melody" while a beautiful dance took place in front of her, and it was mesmerizing.

Watch Susan Boyle's epic performance here.

Those high notes are not only impressive, but they'd feel right at home in an opera setting. There's a level of emotion Boyle brings to every performance that is beyond comparison. Whether singing for the Pope or in the recording studio, Boyle never gives less than 100% effort, and it shows.

Of course, there's a reason why Boyle's version of "Unchained Melody" sounds so heavenly because she's perfected the song throughout her career.

Despite her massive, overnight success thanks to her viral Britain's Got Talent audition back in 2009, Boyle is still the same sweet soul she's always been — something fans will surely be happy to hear.

Susan Boyle attends the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2014
Susan Boyle attends the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards at The Hydro on December 14, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

During a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, the star talked about how she has no intention of being a "diva" — in fact, she prides herself in staying grounded.

"I don't ever want to become a diva and I think having a good group of people around you ensures you don't," she explained. "I still live in the same house I grew up in, I don't need a huge mansion for just myself and I still like to take the bus or walk to the supermarket and choose what I'm having for my dinner."

In 2024, Boyle is an international superstar — but you wouldn't get that vibe when listening to her speak.

"I think it's all about not believing the hype," she said. "I'm still me, the wee woman who stepped on the BGT audition stage almost 10 years ago and I've been lucky enough to travel the world and perform in wonderful places but then I get to go home and just be me again, I get the best of both worlds!"

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell in America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 11.

Audition for AGT Season 20 Now!

If you have what it takes to appear on America's Got Talent, sign up for Season 20 auditions today at agtauditions.com. For details on how the process works — with guidance from AGT winners — check out NBC Insider's ultimate audition guide.

Here's what to know about "Unchained Melody"

Originally recorded in 1955 by singer Todd Duncan for the film Unchained, "Unchained Melody" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song one year later — but it wasn't the original version that garnered the most critical and commercial success!

The Righteous Brothers released their own version in 1965, topping at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's an incredibly popular song to be covered. Elvis Presley famously covered the song in 1977 en route to the track becoming one of the King's most beloved releases, and Kelly Clarkson's version debuted for a Kellyoke.

"Unchained Melody" was also prominently featured in the 1990 film Ghost, and in 2004, the American Film Institute placed the tune on their list of the 100 greatest American film songs.

