Susan Boyle's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" Cover Will Envelop You in Warmth

Susan Boyle, the powerhouse singer who captured hearts all over the globe during her Britain's Got Talent tenure, has brought her signature depth and jaw-dropping vocals to another holiday classic: "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

Boyle's version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" — recorded as part of her acclaimed 2013 holiday album — is a stirring reminder of the nostalgia that defines the season. After the Got Talent legend skyrocketed to fame with her angelic pipes, it was only a matter of time until she graced fans with a stunning holiday release, and it's truly the gift that keeps giving.

Boyle's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" is a glimmering testimony to her powerhouse delivery and masterful vocals, leading it to earn an annual replay.

It offers a perfect backdrop for moments of celebration with loved ones, making it a must-include on any holiday lover's playlist. Initially popularized in the '40s, the song has been a holiday staple for decades. With strong themes of family, longing, and togetherness, Boyle's version amplifies those tear-jerking sentiments. With her soaring vocals and passionate delivery, Boyle creates an entirely new reimagining bursting with heart.

Whether you're decorating the tree, wrapping gifts, or simply enjoying a quiet evening with loved ones, the holiday releases provide a comforting reminder of the season's magic, especially her stunning twist on "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

What to know about "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

"I'll Be Home for Christmas" was originally recorded by jazz legend Bing Crosby in 1943, with the song soon becoming a timeless staple. The song was written and produced by Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, and Buck Ram. Released as a single, "I'll Be Home for Christmas (If Only in My Dreams)" was a smash success and became one of Crosby's biggest hits.

Susan Boyle performs during Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The song centers around a soldier reminiscing about spending holidays with his family while stationed overseas during WW11. As the singer reflects on all the comforts of the holiday spent at home, including mistletoe and presents, the song ends melancholically with him admitting that he may only enjoy these delights while sleeping.

"I'll Be Home for Christmas" is a beloved annual carol, leading to many covers throughout time, Boyle's included. In 1957, Elvis Presley released his rendition of the song for his holiday album, Elvis' Christmas Album, as did vocalist Johnny Mathis in 1958. Several covers of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" have landed on the Billboard Hot 100, with delightful renditions from Josh Groban, Camilla Cabello, and Kelly Clarkson, to name a few icons who've tackled the mythic hit.