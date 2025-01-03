Martha Stewart Is Helping Snoop Dogg With His New Album

Martha Stewart Is Helping Snoop Dogg With His New Album

If you ever wondered how The Voice Coach signed off his emails, it's “Yours truly, Big Snoop Dogg.”

Snoop Dogg's Emails to Martha Stewart in 2008 Revealed His Cute Nickname for Her

Whether they’re making mashed potatoes together or chatting about their childhood holiday traditions, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have one of the most iconic friendships. And it all started in 2008 after a few emails.

It didn’t take long for The Voice Coach to come up with a cute little nickname for Stewart, which he jotted down in emails to her more than a decade ago. Read on to find out Snoop’s nickname for his bestie and revisit how their friendship has grown over the years.

Snoop Dogg used a nickname for Martha Stewart in their first emails to each other

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

In a 2008 segment on her talk show, The Martha Stewart Show, Stewart shared with her guests that she’d been emailing with Snoop after they first met each other at the Late Show with David Letterman a few weeks prior.

“I have been emailing my new BFF, Snoop Dogg,” she said. “We met in the green room at Letterman a few weeks ago, he was the guest on after me ... He’s always such a fantastic performer and wonderful artist.”

The two took a photo together that day in the green room and swapped emails. “I sent him the picture and he emailed me back,” Stewart said and then revealed what the “Gin and Juice” rapper wrote, including his nickname for her: M.S.

“Hey M.S. It’s Snoop Dogg. Says hi. NCN. How ya doing? Holla back boo,” Snoop’s email said.

Stewart deciphered that NCN perhaps stood for “no comment necessary,” but was a little confused because he asked her a question so “you have to comment.”

In another email, Snoop asked Stewart to make plans. “I would love to hang out with you whenever time permits. I dig your style, M.S. 4 real, 4 real. So hit me back when you are free for me,” Snoop wrote, signing off the email with: “Yours truly, Big Snoop Dogg.”

Stewart went on to invite Snoop on her show to help her “stay as current as possible” with all of the new lingo. And that’s exactly what he did.

Snoop Dogg taught Martha Stewart some of his favorite phrases

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg appear on 'Snoop & Marthas Tasty Halloween'. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Peacock

Not long after they met and emailed each other, Snoop appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in November 2008, and Stewart asked him to explain the meanings of some phrases people should know to “get through life these days.” First up, “fo shizzle.”

“Now in your world you might say ‘Hey, for sure!’ but now you can say ‘fo shizzle,’” Snoop explained.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper then explained how to use “What’s crackalackin?” and “chuuuch,” which Snoop explained means to “take God everywhere you go and everything will be alright.” Finally, he shared that “ball till ya fall” means “get as much money as you can before you die.”

“OK, that’s what we’re gonna be doing,” Stewart chimed in. “Balling till we fall.”

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have been friends for years

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Snoop and Stewart met over 15 years ago and remain close friends today. Snoop even revealed on the Nappy Boy Radio Podcast that it was Stewart who inspired him to write his best-selling cookbooks. The besties wore matching equestrian gear at the 2024 Summer Olympics, they’ve baked brownies together, and have just been there for each other over the years.

Snoop revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Stewart helped him overcome his fear of horses. “I was scared of them, but my good friend Martha Stewart, she broke that,” he said in December 2024. And in their business ventures, Stewart told The Wall Street Journal that Snoop taught her "how to negotiate even better than ever.”

So what’s the secret to their sweet and supportive friendship? As Stewart explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2024, “We just have fun. He and I just see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. He helps me with my stuff, and I help him with his stuff.”