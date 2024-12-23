Snoop Dogg’s Delicious Pancake Recipe Includes Something Totally Unexpected

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach says this recipe is "always worth whippin' up."

Snoop Dogg uses a delicious secret ingredient when he makes pancakes. And if you're thinking it's what he wants to put in his "Green Brownies," think again. The Voice Coach's flapjacks call for a much more common, if unexpected, dairy item, and you probably have it in your fridge right now.

Read on to learn all about Snoop's pancake recipe and his secret ingredient that takes this breakfast dish to the next level.

The secret ingredient in Snoop Dogg's pancake recipe makes them extra moist

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

In his book From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper reveals his recipe for "Stack'd Up Flapjacks." It includes a fairly straightforward recipe for pancake batter — cake flour, salt, sugar, baking powder — plus several tablespoons of sour cream.

"This pancake recipe is always worth whippin' up," Snoop writes in his cookbook.

Adding a bit of sour cream makes the pancakes more moist, according to Vice's review of the recipe. Another recipe reviewer on BuzzFeed called them "fluffier than any IHOP or diner stack" and "super soft and pillowy. Exactly the texture I want first thing in the morning...so good that after finishing this stack, I found myself ripping into individual cakes with my hands."

After the success of his first collection of recipes, the entrepreneur released another cookbook written with rapper E-40 called Goon with the Spoon.

Another secret ingredient in Snoop Dogg's pantry? Honey

Snoop Dogg performs at ComplexCon 2016 on November 6, 2016 in Long Beach, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Sour cream isn't the only thing Snoop knows how to use to keep everything smooth and slick. He always has a jar of honey handy.

"Ain’t nuthin’ more important to the Top Dogg than his vocal cords, and as a live performer, I gotta keep those in tip-top shape. A couple veterans in the game taught me the key to keeping your vocals right is some fresh honey and warm tea," he writes in his first cookbook, explaining, "I’ve kept the honey on deck ever since. I like that raw and unfiltered honey, ‘cause I’m raw and unfiltered my damn self!”

Snoop Dogg collaborated in the kitchen with Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg appear on 'Snoop & Marthas Tasty Halloween'. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Peacock

While his cookbook doesn't include any enhanced recipes, of course Snoop knows how to liven up a baked good, and so does his longtime pal, doyenne of the kitchen Martha Stewart. In a hilarious segment from a 2021 episode of The Martha Stewart Show, Stewart shows the rapper how to make "green" brownies, hinting again and again that she will be adding "ounces" of a secret herby ingredient, which turned out to be green sprinkles.

Whether he's whipping up brownies, pancakes, or some rich mashed potatoes, Snoop's cooking game is always on-point and full of delightful surprises.