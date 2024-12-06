Juice Optional! Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Have a New Ultra-Premium Gin

Like a brand-new breakout star, Snoop Dogg seems to be absolutely everywhere these days — including on NBC’s The Voice, where his cut-up personality sometimes steals the show as part of Season 26’s stellar Coaches’ crew. But alongside hip-hop icon Dr. Dre, Snoop has actually been keeping things smooth across the record-label landscape for more than 30 years now — and if his newest venture is any indication, he might be just now hitting his tightest groove.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Decades into their productive hip-hop partnership, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have once again joined creative forces — this time making waves in the beverage industry with the launch of Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. An ultra-premium gin, the 85 proof (42.5% ABV) spirit evokes the smooth, laid-back vibes from “Still D.R.E.,” the smash single from Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking multi-platinum 2001 album featuring Snoop Dogg.

RELATED: Al Roker Couldn't Hold Back His Amazing Giggles During Snoop Dogg's Forecast Takeover

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop — What's in the Mix?

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg with Still G.I.N. Photo: Raven B. Varona

Dre and Snoop never do things halfway, and that goes double (or should we say D-O-double-G?!) for Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. As the first pure bottled spirit with the duo’s official cosign, the game-changing gin comes with a modern yet elegant palate, bursting with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish.

As longtime fans know, Dre and Snoop each have their own cultural connection to gin in particular, and it's one that dates back decades. “Every day in the studio when Dre and I were trying to make the dopest music, we were drinking gin and just having fun,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement for the gin's release. “We’ve been a part of the evolution of this gin — from the creation of the flavor, to the percentage of alcohol that's in it — and it’s just so good! Dre’s a perfectionist: He wants to make sure it’s not just good, but great. Together, we ain’t gonna do nothing regular!”

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg with Still G.I.N. Photo: Raven B. Varona

Clean, light, and ready to enjoy both on its own or as the centerpiece for your favorite mix, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop marks the pair's second spirits collaboration, coming in the wake of the successful launch of the Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop canned cocktail earlier this year.

RELATED: 10 Photos of Snoop Dogg Rocking Pigtails Since the '90s

Getting deeper into the details proves that Snoop’s probably onto something. Distilled in the United States, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop brings a vibrant, citrus-forward flavor profile that effortlessly elicits the best of a cocktail’s essential ingredients — including those oh-so-subtle floral and spice notes that balance and complete a quality gin’s complexity. As highly-refined as a final producer’s cut straight from Dr. Dre himself, the botanical gin blend comes from the artisanal process of vapor distillation in a copper pot — skipping no steps in crafting an ultra-premium (but easy to drink!) spirit that’s worthy of two of hip-hop’s most iconic names.

“This is not a liquor that we're just putting our name on,” says Dr. Dre. “It's just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is ‘us’ from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect. Snoop said it best: We're better together – it's always magical.”

Catch Snoop Dogg in the Season 26 finale of The Voice this Monday, December 9, and Tuesday, December 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and streaming next day on Peacock. And catch the entirety of Snoop's inaugural Coaching adventure on Peacock now, where every Season 26 episode thus far is available to stream.