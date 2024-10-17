10 Photos of Snoop Dogg Rocking Pigtails Since the '90s

Coach Snoop Dogg's Huge Heart Has Everyone Falling in Love | The Voice | NBC

Coach Snoop Dogg's Huge Heart Has Everyone Falling in Love | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach's love for pigtails has become one of his signature looks.

As an entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg has always been known for his trendsetter status, whether through his dynamite music career, undeniable charisma, or ever-evolving personal style.

It doesn't matter if he's serving up valuable industry intel on The Voice or weighing in on the action as an Olympics sidelines commentator, Snoop will look good doing it. One of Snoop's most notable styles is his love for pigtails. This signature look, typically combined with a cool pair of shades, has become synonymous with Snoop's laid-back yet playful attitude and has caught the attention of fans far and wide. Snoop has rotated through dozens of hairstyles throughout the years, but the pigtails remain a fan favorite.

Snoop has been sporting a revamped version of his pigtails on The Voice Season 26, but fans recognize the look from the early days of his career.

Snoop Dogg's pigtails have made an appearance on The Voice

Snoop Dogg appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As a Season 26 Coach of The Voice, Snoop has been killing it while guiding his team of Artists on the road to victory. Throughout his red chair reign, Snoop has encouraged his team to embrace their unique voice and style. Snoop's own approach to style has always served as a great example, including his penchant for pigtails.

Snoop Dogg's pigtails began in the '90s

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of 'Set It Off' on November 4, 1996 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Throwing it back to the early days of Snoop's career, the rapper wore pigtails on the red carpet for the 1996 premiere of Set It Off. Snoop's journey to becoming a cultural icon began in the early '90s when he was introduced to the world as the protege of Dr. Dre. The release of 1993's Doggystyle cemented his status as a hip-hop heavyweight and allowed him to really start flexing his unique sense of style. By the late '90s, Snoop was one of the biggest names in West Coast rap, often attending the most fabulous red carpet events.

Snoop Dogg's pigtails became a go-to look for shows

Snoop Dogg performs as part of the Smokin' Grooves Tour 1997 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 16, 1997. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Snoop donned pigtails during his 1997 performance at the Smokin' Grooves Tour. The "Gin and Juice" rapper always puts on a great show, and he looked downright slick while doing it in pigtails during the sunny set.

Snoop Dogg wore double pigtails for a Y2K-era gala

Snoop Dogg performs at the eExperience Music Project opening gala on June 23, 2000. Photo: KMazur/WireImage

Some may think pigtails are an unexpected choice from a hip-hop legend, but Snoop pulls it off with the same effortless cool he's brought to audiences for decades. By the turn of the century, Snoop had rocked the look dozens of times, repping double pigtails during the opening gala for the eExperience Music Project in 2000.

Snoop Dogg was beaming with pigtails in 2002

Snoop Dogg performs at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. Friday, August 16, 2002. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Snoop has stolen hearts far and wide with his showmanship, there's no denying that a memorable look can take it to the next level. During a 2002 performance at NBC Studios in Burbank, Snoop wore a laid-back hoodie with pigtails while giving the audience an A+ performance.

Snoop Dogg's pigtails remain a red carpet highlight

Snoop Dogg during the "Catwoman" Premiere after party at Parking Lot of Archlight Cinema on July 19, 2004. Photo: L. Cohen/WireImage

Back on the red carpet for the 2004 premiere of Catwoman, Snoop made a stylish appearance wearing double pigtails and yellow-tinted glasses. The way Snoop effortlessly pulls off the pigtails look is an iconic part of his versatile image, and he rocked them during the red carpet event.

Snoop Dogg's pigtails stole the show again in 2004

Snoop Dogg performs during Projekt Revolution 2004 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 5, 2004. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The year 2004 was a big one for Snoop. Not only did he release his supernova hit "Drop It Like It's Hot," but he was living the high life on the Up in Smoke Tour following the release of his seventh studio album R&G. For his appearance at Projekt Revolution at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, Snoop chose to flex his pigtails while tearing the house down.

Snoop Dogg wore pigtails to a 2008 Wrestlemania event

Snoop Dogg was among the many celebrities who took part in Wrestlemania XXIV at the Citrus Bowl on March 29, 2008. Photo: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg was among the star-studded lineup who took part in Wrestlemania XXIV at the Citrus Bowl in 2008, and he rocked the pigtails for the special occasion.

Snoop Dogg looked badass with pigtails at the 2008 Rothbury Music Festival

Snoop Dogg performs on the Odeum Stage during the Rothbury Music Festival on July 4, 2008 in Rothbury, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Rothsbury Music Fest crowd was in for a treat when Snoop Dogg got added to the 2008 lineup. Repping the pigtails look for the event, Snoop had the crowd in the palm of his hand as he danced along to the beat.

Snoop Dogg rocked pigtails during 2010's Rock The Bells

Snoop Dogg performs at Rock The Bells 2010 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 22, 2010. Photo: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Snoop Dogg's performance at the 2010 Rock The Bells festival was nothing short of show-stopping, and he served equal parts entertainment and style during his set. The pigtails took Snoop's charm to another level as he had the crowd moving and grooving.

