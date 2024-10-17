Al Roker Couldn't Hold Back His Amazing Giggles During Snoop Dogg's Forecast Takeover

It's the crossover the world doesn't deserve: Snoop Dogg taking over meteorologist duties on TODAY!

In a can't-miss segment on the October 17 episode of TODAY, Al Roker temporarily stepped aside to allow The Voice's Snoop Dogg to take the weatherman reins — and the hip-hip icon didn't disappoint. As viewers looked on in delight, Snoop gave the weather forecast for a handful of his favorite places in the United States, including Pottsville, Pennsylvania; Blunt, South Dakota; and Weed, California! (Yes, you're definitely noticing a trend).

"@snoopdogg joined @alroker to give us one of the best weather forecasts we've ever had on #TODAYShow!" read TODAY's caption.

The unique weather forecast was completely over the top, fun, and on-brand for D-O-double G. What can we say? The star has a certain vibe that follows him everywhere (usually in the form of a cloud of smoke), and not even TODAY is impervious to Snoop's influence.

Props to America's weatherman himself: Roker could barely keep himself composed as Snoop kept viewers updated on the American cities slated to experience the highest temperatures.

While Roker's job as TODAY's resident meteorologist isn't in danger, it's endearing to see him having the time of his life as he takes a backseat during his regularly-scheduled forecast so one of the most decorated hip-hop artists of all time can do his thing. Give us more of Snoop Dogg on TODAY — the more of the show's cast he interacts with, the more entertaining it is!)

Snoop Dogg completes the Team Snoop roster on The Voice

Snoop Dogg appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Blind Auditions are finally in the books, and Snoop Dogg has compiled fourteen amazing singers as he attempts to become the winning Coach of The Voice Season 26!

During the October 15 episode, with one spot remaining on Team Snoop, the star set himself up for success by bringing Suede Lacy onto the team. The stunning R&B Artist blew all four Coaches away, but Snoop had the advantage of being the only Coach remaining with an open slot for his team.

Snoop's patience paid off — Lacy could be the difference that catapults Team Snoop to the Season 26 title!

"Look, this was my last pick, so I've been real specific about what I wanted," Snoop Dogg explained. "When you started singing, I knew it, but I didn't want to jump too soon. I wanted to make sure. And then your spirit jumped into my spirit, and I started getting chills in my body listening to you sing. With that being said, me coaching you, I'm going to help you bring it all the way out. You've got all the fly, you've got all of that, but it's a couple things we can work on. I can't wait to see what we do together."