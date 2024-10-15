NBC Insider Exclusive

The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 15): Every Chair Turn

Here's every Voice Artist who got a chair turn during the final night of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.

By Christopher Rosa
The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions officially came to an end Tuesday (October 15) with the four Coaches —  Reba McEntireGwen StefaniSnoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — filling up the remaining spots on their respective crews ahead of the Battles.

For the sake of your convenience, NBC Insider presents the recap of the sixth and final night of Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates on the subsequent stages of the competition (Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows) after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“Honestly, it's not what I'm best at. It's hard to advocate for yourself in that way,” Bublé said about the art of convincing Artists to join his team. “And when I did, I tried to do it with humor, to be self-deprecating and to hope that you could break down barriers that way. It would have been harder for me, I think in other seasons where there was a different energy, like more of an edge of Coaches kind of fighting each other. But I was trying to be genuine, to tell people that I might be able to help them, and use humor, again, just to break down those walls. Because my dad always said: If you're good, you don't have to tell people.”

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 6 (October 15, 2024) 

Team Reba

Reba McEntire poses for a photo in her chair during The Voice, Season 26 Episode 1.
Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Katie O 

Song choice: "One Way Ticket" 

Alison Elena 

Song choice: "So Small” 

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Mikaela Ayira

Song choice: "Human"

Suede Lacy 

Song choice: "Redbone"

Team Bublé

Michael Buble sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Michael Bublé during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Cassidy Lee 

Song choice: "You’re No Good"

Torion Sellers 

Song choice: "There Goes My Baby"

Aliyah Khaylyn 

Song choice: "Love and War"

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani sits in her coaches chair during the Season 26 premiere
Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Cozy Len

Song choice: "I’ll Make Love To You"

Jose Luis 

Song choice: "Traitor"

