“Sensational" 4-Chair Gospel Singer Stuns the Coaches: “God Gave You a Light”

Soul, heart, and a sweet falsetto buoyed by a rich baritone to anchor it all: For Minneapolis native Cameron Wright on The Voice, it was more than enough to earn a rare 4-Chair turn from the Coaches, as Wright powered through a flawless cover of Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were.”

The Coaches couldn’t turn fast enough for Wright as the competition’s Blind Audition phase kicked up again Monday (October 14) for Season 26. Wright hadn’t even finished the song’s first word before both Michael Bublé and Gwen Stefani smashed their big red buttons, followed only moments later by Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg.

Cameron Wright performed Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were” during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions

Raised by a Gospel-singing mother, Wright brought a veteran’s confidence to Blind Auditions that the Queen of Country instantly picked up on.

“That was spectacular — one of my favorite songs,” beamed McEntire. “And boy, you sang the heck out of it! This ain’t your first rodeo, is it?”

Snoop and Stefani were equally amazed. “I mean, you just came in and sliced the air out of the room,” said Stefani. “Not one moment wasn’t perfect, the way you sang that. It was insane!”

But it was Bublé — freely confessing that Wright’s “sensational” voice had just made them “one of the greatest singers I have ever heard in my life,” who really found the inside line on how to win Wright over.

“Cameron, I love your voice — and we all know you have a beautiful voice,” said Bublé. “But my favorite part about you is that God gave you a light that pours out of you. And you can’t buy it; you can’t bottle it!”

Cameron credited that kind of feedback with the big decision to squad up with Team Bublé: “…It moved me; it resonated with me, and I’m like, ‘That’s my Coach!’” Wright said, in the process handing the rookie first-time Coach another early Blind Audition win.