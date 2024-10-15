Final Blinds Artist Suede Lacy “Jumped Into Snoop’s Spirit” & Gave Him “Chills”

The Blind Auditions for Season 26 of The Voice have come to a close, but not before Snoop Dogg snatched up one last Artist for his team. After dozens of auditions and one of the most stacked vocal lineups in recent memory, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé had all filled up their teams. Only Snoop still had a slot and he was looking for something specific. “What I’m in dire need of; I need a male R&B singer that can sang. S-A-N-G,” Snoop said.

Enter: Suede Lacy. “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of this moment. Now, I’m here. This moment today is so huge and so out of the ordinary. Just one single chair turn could change my life,” Lacy said.

From Dallas, Texas, 29-year-old Lacy is a jack of all trades. He dabbles in filmmaking, animation, and physical multimedia art. Among other projects, he animated a video for Macy Gray’s “Mercy,” but Lacy’s real passion is making music of his own. His mom is a singer, and his stepdad was also an artist, but he never shared his art with the world. That always bothered Lacy, and he arrived at The Voice accompanied by his grandma and aunt, determined not to make the same mistake.

Suede Lacy's Blind Audition on The Voice Season 26: details

Suede Lacy performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Coaches couldn’t see it with their backs turned to the stage, but Lacy emerged oozing stage presence and grooving confidently. He even got his granny dancing from the side of the stage. Lacy didn’t know it, but he was really performing solely for Snoop, who had the leverage to be particular. Snoop waited until the song was nearly over, when Lacy kicked into an extended vocal run, to make the last chair turn of the season.

“You are totally different than anything we’ve seen on the Blind Auditions,” said McEntire. “I couldn’t turn because I’ve got everyone on my team but boy, I absolutely love your singing. I love your vibe, you’re so relaxed.”

“Suede, I've got to take off my glasses so I can see what I'm saying. Look, this was my last pick. So, I've been real specific about what I wanted. When you started singing, I knew it, but I didn't want to jump too soon. I wanted to make sure,” Snoop said. “And then your spirit jumped into my spirit, and I started getting chills in my body listening to you sing. With that being said, me coaching you, I'm going to help you bring it all the way out. You've got all the fly, you've got all of that, but it's a couple things we can work on. I can't wait to see what we do together."