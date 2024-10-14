NBC Insider Exclusive

The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 14): Every Chair Turn

Here's every Voice Artist who got a chair turn during Night 5 of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.

By Christopher Rosa
The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions reached their penultimate night Monday (October 14), with the four Coaches —  Reba McEntireGwen StefaniSnoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — becoming even more selective as their respective teams begin to reach capacity.

NBC Insider will be recapping all of the Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she picks Artists. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

She also said to Newsweek about doing the show, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it." 

RELATED: How "Unique" Tanner Frick’s “Chris Stapleton-Growl” Got a 4-Chair Turn on The Voice

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 5 (October 14, 2024) 

Team Reba

Reba McEntire poses for a photo in her chair during The Voice, Season 26 Episode 1.
Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Lauren-Michael Sellers 

Song choice: "Oceans"

Deon Jones 

Song choice: "Little Ghetto Baby"

Tsola 

Song choice: "On My Mama"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Eliza Pryor 

Song choice: "Linger"

Mary McAvoy 

Song choice: "Say You Love Me"

Brad Sample 

Song choice: "The Letter"

Team Bublé

Michael Buble sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Michael Bublé during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Cameron Wright 

Song choice: "The Way We Were" 

Mark Shiiba 

Song choice: "Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright" 

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani sits in her coaches chair during the Season 26 premiere
Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Kay Sibal 

Song choice: "From the Start"

BEYA 

Song choice: "Our Day Will Come" 

Camryn Books

Song choice: "Light On" 

