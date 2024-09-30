How "Unique" Tanner Frick’s “Chris Stapleton-Growl” Got a 4-Chair Turn on The Voice

Another country artist took The Voice stage in Blind Auditions, and he blew the Coaches away.

Four-Chair turns are always a treat on The Voice, not just because you get to see the Coaches argue their cases (with often hilarious results), but because you get to see the sheer force of a rising talent meeting a group of recording legends who are all equally excited.

One of those moments happened in Episode 2 of The Voice Season 26 on Monday night, when a young man named Tanner Frick took the stage for his Blind Audition, and had the Coaches scrambling for his attention.

A maintenance foreman born in Mississippi and living in Tennessee, Frick spends his days working hard and risking life and limb, and his nights playing gigs anywhere people are willing to listen. Raised by a single father who was initially unsure about his musical ambitions, Frick has steadily built a reputation and proven himself, and now he's on The Voice stage. To connect himself to the history of the show, he followed Episode 1 contestant Kendall Eugene's lead and picked a song by former Voice contestant Morgan Wallen: "Thought You Should Know."

"I picked this song because it is very inspiring that he started here, and now look at him, he's one of the biggest country artists in the world," Frick said of Wallen. "If he can do it, anybody can do it."

When it was time for Frick to take the stage, the 26-year-old singer reflected on everything that's led him to this moment, and hoped for the best.

"The hand I've been dealt in life is not the greatest," Frick said. "I'd love to stop doing physical labor and do what I love. Maybe I can make something out of myself."

Watch Tanner Frick's Performance of Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know" During Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Tanner Frick performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 2 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Some Voice contestants have to wait a whole song for chairs to turn, but it didn't take nearly that long for Frick. He'd barely launched into the first chorus when the Chairs started to turn, beginning with Snoop Dogg and continuing, in a matter of seconds, right on down the line to Reba McEntire. When the performance was over, Coach Snoop made sure the world knew that he was the first one to turn and meet Frick head-on.

"While y'all still had y'all back turned, I was into this," Snoop said.

Then, it was time to praise Frick's voice, beginning with Coach Gwen Stefani, who was nervous about even trying to compete for the country artist's talents.

"Your uniqueness came through," Stefani said, noting that she had to turn her chair, "Even though I knew that Reba was sitting right here and I knew that there was probably no chance in the world."

Coach Michael Bublé did his best to reassure Frick of his own country fandom and relationship to the genre, and praised Frick's part in country music.

"You represent so many great parts of the greatest gift that America might have ever given to the arts, and so I want to be part of that," Bublé said.

That's when everyone realized that McEntire hadn't weighed in at all yet. Not that she needed to.

"Reba don't even have to talk, she already know she got him on lock," Snoop joked, prompting McEntire to finally join in.

"When you did that Chris Stapleton growl, that just added so much dimension to your voice," McEntire said.

And it turned out, that was enough. While the other Coaches tried to make their case –– from Stefani saying she was "desperate" for Frick, to Bublé noting that he wrote Blake Shelton's first major country hit –– when the time came, Frick chose McEntire.

"Oh my gosh, to win a Four-Chair, heck yeah, that's a great feeling," McEntire said after welcoming Frick to her team. "Tanner had a great style, the gravel in his voice, it's sexy, it's country. The other Coaches, they can try, but I'm country, and Tanner's country, so that just makes perfect sense for him to go with me, right?"