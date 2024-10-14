Camryn Brooks Got No Chair Turns in Season 21 - Watch Her Get All 4 in Season 26

In the words of the immortal Snoop Dogg, Camryn Brooks is “the perfect example” of why persistence pays off on The Voice. After failing to persuade even a single Coach to turn for her Blind Audition back in Season 21, the 24-year-old California native took their advice to heart... and then set out to leave a lasting impression the second time around.

After stepping onstage to sing Maggie Rogers’ “Light On” for her Season 26 Blind Audition, that’s exactly what Brooks did — and then some. By the time she was finished, Camryn had a whole different set of problems than the ones that sent her away heartbroken in Season 21. Instead of figuring out how to climb her way back and convince just even one Coach to turn their chair, she was suddenly basking in the aftermath of a rare 4-Chair Turn… not to mention the big decision of which Coach to select as her mentor.

Watch Camryn Brooks Perform Maggie Rogers’ “Light On” During The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions

Camryn Brooks on The Voice Season 26 Episode 5. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The emotion was palpable as Brooks swayed through her soulful and uplifting Blind Audition, the culmination of years of hard work and adversity since her first attempt at the show in 2021. After surviving and thriving in the wake of a major health scare since her last visit, she exuded a radiant energy as her family — including her disabled older brother whom she’d spent her childhood caring for — cheered her on from sidelines.

“Your voice, your tone, your composure, your stage presence — all that’s very important,” said Coach Snoop. “And then to find out that you were here before and you came back! We say it all the time; we try to say the right words to make people feel comfortable with coming back — you’re the perfect example of that.”

Michael Bublé made a valiant play to get Brooks on his team, bonding over their shared early love of their respective national anthems (Canadian for Bublé; American for Brooks) as the childhood touchstone that first inspired them to learn to sing. But it was Gwen Stefani — the first Coach to turn for Camryn and the first to spring up out of her seat at the end of her Blind Audition — who really came through with an invitation that Camryn couldn’t refuse.

“There are so many singers that are good. But there’s certain ones that just touch you because of their tone, or just little ‘taste’ things that they do — or, they might remind you of the ‘70s and the singer-songwriters you grew up with. And that’s what I was feeling from you,” said Stefani. “I would listen to that voice on a record. It’s round, it’s soothing. It would be really fun to work with you because I feel like we could pick some really cool songs and define who you are!”

Now that she’s gone from no chairs to four chairs on The Voice, Brooks is finally getting her chance to embark on a dream that’s been a long time in the making. “What I loved about Cameron is she has a really singer-songwriter, warm, emotional voice,” said Gwen. “I can hear her on so many of my favorite records. It’s gonna be fun to work with her!”

