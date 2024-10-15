Al Roker's Baby Granddaughter Is Adorably Unfazed Making Her TODAY Show Debut

Al Roker's 1-year-old granddaughter, Sky, just celebrated a pretty cool milestone: making her first appearance on TODAY.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

In an October 15 Instagram post, TODAY commemorated the occasion with an adorable video of Al, his daughter, Courtney; her husband, Wes; and little Sky hanging out on set in between takes. Al — as he always does — looked over-the-moon-happy to be getting quality time with his granddaughter as he worked.

"Baby Sky made her TODAY debut. 🥹🧡," TODAY captioned the video. "Al's granddaughter; his daughter, Courtney; and son-in-law, Wes, brought so much joy to the studio this morning!"

Baby Sky looked adorably unfazed by all the TV cameras and lights. She was held by her mom as she took in the sights and sounds of the set, and Grandpa Al couldn't resist planting a little smooch on her head as she looked around.

Al loves keeping fans updated on his grandpa life by posting plenty of sweet baby photos and videos of little Sky to social media. (Sky actually visited the TODAY studios earlier this year, but October 15 marked her first on-camera appearance.)

Courtney and her family joined Al on the show in honor of the release of their father-daughter cookbook. October 15 marks the official release date of Al Roker's Recipes to Live By, a passion project they were excited to reveal earlier this summer.

Al Roker and his daughter celebrate the release of their cookbook

Al Roker poses backstage with his family as he makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Waitress" on Broadway at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Speaking to TODAY.com in June, Al and Courtney revealed they were very proud of their tasty collaboration.

"This is truly a labor of love to be able to create a record and a cookbook with my daughter Courtney of all the recipes that mean the most to me and my family," Al said.

RELATED: Yes, Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker Are Related—Here's How

Courtney explained how each recipe — covering every type of cuisine, from Sunrise Burritos to Bourbon Apple Pie Milkshakes — was mindfully selected to reflect her relationship with her dad and their family history.

"In this book, you can expect to find recipes that we personally cherish, whether they were passed down in our family or discovered during our culinary adventures together," Courtney revealed. "We've poured our hearts into crafting dishes that reflect our shared love for cooking and our cultural heritage."

RELATED: Al Roker Shares an Exciting Video of His Granddaughter Sky's Adorable Milestone

Al Roker's Recipes to Live By is now available everywhere books are sold.