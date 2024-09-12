The music icon and TODAY show legend are, indeed, relatives.

Yes, Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker Are Related—Here's How

Let's cut to the chase: Believe it or not, Lenny Kravitz is, in fact, related to Al Roker.

Back in 2011, Roker revealed this surprising family connection during a memorable episode of TODAY, and ever since, the longtime NBC icon has been using Kravitz's name to get cool points with the kids. (Who wouldn't?)

Is Lenny Kravitz related to Al Roker?

So, how exactly is Al Roker related to Lenny Kravitz? Well, they're technically second cousins once removed (their grandfathers were cousins). And during that eye-opening episode of TODAY back in 2011, Roker and Kravitz explained the connection.

"We both have Roker," Kravitz explained. "My mother was Roxie Roker; my grandfather, Albert Roker from the Bahamas. Has to be."

How crazy is that?

In true Roker fashion, he confessed that he enjoys that particular tidbit of information because, well, it scores him some major points with the youth of America:

"All I know is I'm going with it," Roker aid at the time. "Kids think it's cool!"

Al Roker embraces his grandfatherly duties

Al Roker appears on NBC's Today Show on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Speaking of grandfathers: Roker has the most adorable relationship with his granddaughter, Sky.

America's weatherman is always sharing tons of photos and videos of him and Sky having a blast. He's embraced grandpa life completely.

During a July 16 appearance on TODAY, Roker gave viewers an update on Sky and said he couldn't be happier—or prouder—of his daughter, Courtney, and his son-in-law, Wes, for the parents they've become.

"I'm very proud of my daughter and my son-in-law," he revealed. "They're terrific parents and they've raised this, so far, incredibly happy baby who's just very content, and very adventurous when it comes to food and just has a very, very lovely, happy disposition. So it's like, 'Well, whatever you're doing, you're doing a great job.'"

Roker's a family man through and through. In fact, he and Courtney recently announced their latest joint venture: a cookbook! Al Roker's Recipes to Live By, a father-daughter collaboration, is set to be released in October. Roker called it "a labor of love," and fans can't wait to get their hands on it and see what they can cook up.