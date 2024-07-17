Al Roker Shares an Exciting Video of His Granddaughter Sky's Adorable Milestone

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

It's a proud day for America's weatherman.

TODAY's Al Roker takes his job as grandfather very seriously and makes sure he spends as much time as possible with his only granddaughter, Sky. Of course, this results in him being around for many of her milestone moments — including crawling for the first time!

In a July 9 appearance on TODAY, Roker spoke about spending time with his family over the Fourth of July holiday, which coincided with Sky's birthday on July 3. (Ske is the daughter of Roker's oldest daughter, Courtney.) This led to Roker sharing footage of Sky's first "army crawls" with viewers, and let's just say the little girl didn't disappoint.

"She started crawling this weekend at the house," Roker revealed. "And then she keeps crawling, and now she's like, gone. Now we've gotta start baby proofing."

Not only is Sky crawling, but she seems well aware of her adorable accomplishment — she's mastered the art of a belly-down happy dance (or "zoomies," as the family calls it). She definitely made her "Pop-Pop" proud!

Al Roker has never seen a child as happy as his granddaughter

In a separate interview with TODAY.com, Roker couldn't help but gush over Sky. The world has seen the many granddaughter updates Roker consistently shares, and one thing is common throughout every Instagram post: Sky looks like the happiest kid in the world.

"I've seen a lot of babies," Roker confessed. "I've had my own babies. And I've just never seen a kid this happy."

Roker is known to be quite positive and happy in his own right on a day-to-day basis, but judging by some of his photos, little Sky may have him beat!

As a father of three, Roker acknowledges how less stressful it is being a grandparent — a role he has been enjoying over the past year.

"When you're a first-time parent, you are so immersed in making sure your kid's OK. It is all-consuming," he explained. "And while from time to time you can appreciate the joy and the faith, you're just so concerned and worried about this little person that you're responsible for. By the time you become a grandparent, you already know what it takes to raise a child. And since it's not your primary responsibility, you can really just bask in the joy of everything they do because you don't have to worry about all the other stuff."

Basking in the joy is something that Roker does when it comes to Sky!