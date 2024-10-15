Michael Bublé & Snoop Dogg Stopped by the Happy's Place Set & Met [SPOILER]

NBC's The Voice is a show known for its guest stars. From legendary singers to rising talents to past winners of the show, you should always be on the lookout for someone surprising to show up.

But of course, sometimes the guest stars aren't necessarily supposed to be there. At least, that's what Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé found out when they paid a little visit to the set of fellow Coach Reba McEntire's new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place.

Watch Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg pay a visit to Happy's Place

This Friday, Reba fans everywhere will get to tune in for the series premiere of Happy's Place, the country legend's new NBC sitcom in which she plays a woman who inherits her father's tavern and, by extension, a sister she never knew she had. It's a welcome return to the sitcom form for McEntire, whose sitcom Reba has become a syndicated legend. And even better, Happy's Place will be airing this Fall, just as the current season of The Voice is heating up, so fans can get twice the Reba every week.

In that spirit, McEntire decided to use some down time during Tuesday's intro of The Voice Season 26, Episode 6 to show her fellow Coaches, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, the Happy's Place set. It's a very classic sitcom setup, including seating for the studio audience and a full restaurant set, complete with a beautiful wooden bar. It's all quite pleasant, but what McEntire wasn't expecting was a visit from her Happy's Place co-star, Melissa Peterman.

Peterman and McEntire have been working together ever since Reba, where Peterman was the wacky element alongside Reba's more strait-laced character, and they'll be joining forces again for Happy's Place. They even presented at the Emmys together earlier this year. That said, McEntire was eager to keep Peterman away from her Voice co-stars, and it was easy to see why.

"This is like my fantasy book club," Peterman told Snoop and Bublé. "I cannot believe you're here. Somebody lock the doors!"

From there, Peterman did everything from call Bublé "Milky Bubbles" to trying out trust falls with Snoop and revealing that she has a Snoop Dogg body pillow. It was enough to get Reba to pull her fellow Coaches off the set, but of course, Peterman wanted to tag along. Who knows? Maybe she'll get to stay on The Voice and hit all the buttons on Reba's chair.

