Reba McEntire Says These Voice Coaches Want to Cameo on Her New Show Happy’s Place

Reba McEntire has a busy fall ahead of her. The country music icon returns to The Voice Season 26 on NBC as a Coach alongside Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani. Plus, she's going back to her sitcom roots, starring in NBC's new show, Happy's Place. (In the early 2000s, McEntire had her own show, titled Reba.) This time, she'll play Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.

If McEntire has her way, these two exciting jobs will come together in the form of some Voice Coach cameos on Happy's Place.

"To let you know, Snoop Dogg — that's Mr. Snoop Dogg —and Michael Bublé, they both want to come on Happy's Place as guests," McEntire said at a Television Critics Association Event on Sunday, July 14. "They're so excited about it."

Reba McEntire's Reba colleagues, Melissa Peterman and Kevin Abbott, will all reunite for Happy’s Place

McEntire is excited in general for Happy's Place — largely because she'll be reunited with Kevin Abbott, the showrunner for Reba, and Melissa Peterman, whom she co-starred with on the show (and is now a good friend).

"It’s very comforting to me," McEntire said about returning to sitcoms. "I absolutely love it, and getting to work with these folks? That's icing on the cake."

She added, "I love the sitcom genre. Out of all the things I get to do, this is my favorite because it’s camaraderie, it’s fun. You just get to go to work and play, and it’s creative."

Happy's Place also stars Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and her real life boyfriend, Rex Linn. It premieres October 18 on NBC, occupying the Fridays at 8/7c slot.

Reba McEntire returns for her third season as a Coach on The Voice

Season 26 of The Voice will be McEntire's third as a Coach. "It's just something different," McEntire said at the TCAs about working on the hit music competition show. "It was another avenue I wanted to do. They asked me at the very beginning — years, years, years ago — to do it. I said no [at first], but here we are doing it!"

"Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches], how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever," McEntire previously told Newsweek. "Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

