Everything to Know About Happy’s Place Season 2

Reba McEntire is back for more laughs from your favorite new tavern.

Ready for another round? NBC's multi-cam sitcom Happy's Place is coming back for a second season of workplace hijinks and family fun. The series, starring Reba McEntire, follows the shenanigans at a family-run bar and restaurant, and we have everything you need to know right here.

When does Happy's Place come back?

Happy's Place Season 2 returns this fall (2025) to NBC. Stay tuned for more details!

The Happy's Place set is nonstop fun!

From what we've heard, the set is as chummy as the fictional establishment. Emma Kenney, who has appeared as Bobbie's [McEntire] daughter, Gracie, told TV Insider, "Stepping onto the Happy's Place set at Universal was so welcoming. Everybody was so kind and wanted to make sure I was comfortable and felt I had everything I needed, and I was really lucky for that...I'm not used to going to a set as the newbie coming onto an already established cast. So I was a little nervous going into it, but as soon as I met everyone, my nerves were really made at ease."

Series star Belissa Escobedo told NBC Insider that it’s been “very special” to be part of the sitcom. “It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky,” Escobedo said. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”

Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn of "Happy's Place" attend NBC's Fall Comedy Event with People and Entertainment Weekly on October 9, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

She also joked about McEntire's dynamic with Rex Linn, her real-life boyfriend who also stars on Happy's Place. (He plays Bobbie's love interest on the show.)

“They’re so cute that they’re gross,” Escobedo said. “No, I’m just kidding, but they are like sickeningly sweet…I love seeing them be happy…I can’t imagine how cool it is to go to work and be able to be with your boo. That’s really sweet.”

The cast also includes Melissa Peterman, who previously co-starred with McEntire on the show Reba and is the country star's close friend. McEntire told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s just one of my best friends, I will always love her forever and ever.”

She also added that Peterman wouldn’t be the friend who bails you out of jail: “She’d be the one sitting right next to ya. She’d say, 'Wasn’t that fun? Let’s do that some other time and not get caught!’”

