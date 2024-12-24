Snoop Dogg Reveals a Cute Childhood Christmas Tradition: "When It’s Midnight..."

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

The Best Performances from Season 26 Runner-Up Shye | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach keeps a watchful eye on the clock on Christmas Eve.

When you think back to Christmas during your childhood, putting out cookies and milk for Santa or making a gingerbread house might come to mind. For Snoop Dogg, one of his most memorable Christmas traditions will likely jog your memory too.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Snoop Dogg's Wife and Four Kids

The Voice Coach remembers eagerly waiting to open his Christmas presents exactly as the clock struck midnight on December 25, and he's certainly not the only one. Read on to learn all about Snoop’s Christmas tradition as a kid and how his love of the holiday has stayed with him over the years.

Snoop Dogg’s childhood Christmas tradition may remind you of your own holiday memories

Snoop Dogg appears on TODAY on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Like nearly every other kid who celebrates Christmas, Snoop Dogg counted down the seconds until he could open his gifts from Santa. During a 2016 episode of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Snoop shared one of his fondest Christmas traditions: sneaking downstairs on Christmas Eve to peek at all the presents under the tree.

"In the hood, the tradition is at 11:59 [on December 24 into December 25], the kids sit up under the tree and wait on that last tick," he explained.

“Mama! It’s midnight! Can I open them gifts up?” Snoop recalled shouting as a little boy to his mother. “She’d say, ‘12:01 you can open them up!’” And then the second-by-second countdown would begin.

“When it’s midnight, it’s Christmas!” Snoop said, and it’s probably safe to say that many kids would agree.

RELATED: SNL's "Christmas Morning" Sketch Co-Stars Chloe Fineman's Dog (and He Got a Robe!)

Though not exactly 12:01 a.m., a 2024 survey conducted by Statista found that 17% of families unwrap presents on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, 34% open them up before they sit down for breakfast and 16% somehow manage to wait until after.

You can make Snoop Dogg’s Christmas songs part of your holiday traditions

Snoop Dogg performs on the Odeum Stage during the Rothbury Music Festival on July 4, 2008 in Rothbury, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Over the years, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has released a number of Christmas-themed songs and even appeared in a cameo for Pitch Perfect 2 to sing “Winter Wonderland.”

In 1996, Snoop recorded a track titled “Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto” for Death Row Records’ only Christmas album, aptly titled Christmas on Death Row. Proceeds from the sales of that album were donated to charity, according to LA Weekly. On his song, Snoop raps festive lyrics like, “Santa Claus on the ceiling / Jack Frost chillin' / Pinch the Grinch for being a holiday villain.”

In 2008, Snoop produced a holiday compilation album — Christmas in tha Dogghouse — and provided his vocals on tracks like “Twas the Night Before Xmas” and “Xmas on Soul.”

More recently, Snoop released a holiday song titled “Doggy Dogg Christmas” in 2020. On the track, he raps about eating a wide-ranging Christmas feast of gold leaf burgers, carbonara, burritos, hot jerk chicken, a rack of ribs, and so much more. As he raps in one verse: “Ain't nothin' changed here / Gettin' sushi delivered by a reindeer / Most wonderful time of the year / It's a ‘Just Eat anything’ vibe over here.”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Had Martha Stewart Rapping While Making "Green" Holiday Brownies

Whether he’s sharing his holiday traditions, writing a catchy jingle, or literally becoming a festive decoration, Snoop is always a source of Christmas joy.