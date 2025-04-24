Snoop Dogg's Spiritual New Career Update Is About His Mom: "God Is Good"

Still in the Easter spirit? Snoop Dogg has just the album for you. On April 27, the former The Voice Coach will release his second album of gospel music, titled Altar Call, and both the date and cover art have a very special meaning.

Snoop Dogg's new gospel album honors his late mother, Beverly Tate

Snoop Dogg appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The album art on Altar Call depicts a hand fan with a picture of Snoop's mom, Beverly Tate, on it. Tate passed away in 2021, but the album's release date would have been her 74th birthday. The track list, too, suggests this album is in her honor, with titles like "Grandma's Hands" (featuring Jamie Foxx) and "Mother I Miss You" (featuring John P. Kee).

In Snoop's Instagram video announcing the album, he also introduced The Death Row Mass Choir, a new vocal group for the company Death Row Records. "God is good," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper told fans.

The rapper released his first gospel album, Bible of Love, in 2018, and called Altar Call "another chapter out of the Bible of Love" in a conversation with Okayplayer. "The spirit of my mother will forever live within me," he told the outlet. "This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world."

And there's a lot more Snoop headed our way. Death Row Records just inked an overall deal with NBCUniversal, meaning the two companies will collaborate on movies and more, including Snoop's return to The Voice for Season 28. Anyone brave enough to audition with a song from Altar Call?

Snoop Dogg got his stage name from his mom

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., the rapper got his moniker from his mother. As he explained to NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, "My mother’d say, 'You watch [Snoopy the cartoon dog from Peanuts] so much, you startin’ to look like him.' So she started calling me Snoopy. That’s the only name my mother called me my whole life. My mother never called me by my real name, my whole life. All she ever called me was Snoopy. That became my name, that became who I was when I went outside to play, when I went to school, when I went to church, Snoopy."

When his mother passed away in 2021, Snoop wrote on Instagram, "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother."

In another interview, Snoop reflected about his mother, "Her transition [passing] made me better. Because now she's up on top watching over me. It's no accident that I wanted all these things I'm having right now because she's upstairs pulling the strings for me. Her work was done down here. Now it's my time to do my work. Let my work speak for me."

"She always loved me doing what I do," Snoop continued. "To make people happy. To inspire. To influence...In the spirit of her, she raised me to be Snoop Dogg."