Snoop Dogg Sounded "Immaculate" Singing a Holiday Song Mashup in Pitch Perfect 2

Should Snoop Dogg record a Christmas album? We think so, based on how surprisingly well his voice fits with "Winter Wonderland."

The Voice Coach sang the holiday classic for a pivotal scene in Pitch Perfect 2, made all the better by Anna Kendrick's addition of "Here Comes Santa Claus." Read on to watch his cameo from the movie and get into the holiday season, courtesy of Snoop's smooth vocals.

Snoop Dogg singing "Winter Wonderland" in Pitch Perfect 2 was "immaculate"

In Pitch Perfect 2, music fanatic Beca (Kendrick) gets an internship at a record label, where producers are struggling to jazz up Snoop's rendition of "Winter Wonderland." It's missing something, though Snoop insists, “Man I sound awesome right now, what are you talking about?” Honestly, he does.

"The way I sound in my eardrums? That is immaculate, man," the rapper and Olympic correspondent adds, before Beca added the missing ingredient. She creates one of her signature mash-ups by singing "Here Comes Santa Claus" to the same rhythm, also adding some electronic beats and creating musical perfection. As Snoop says, "Groovy like a drive-in movie."

"Snoop's not lying. He sounded immaculate alright." wrote one commenter on YouTube, and we have to agree.

The bittersweet story behind "Winter Wonderland"

The much-beloved ode to a snowy romantic stroll was written by Richard Bernhard Smith, who was staying in Scranton, Pennsylvania to receive treatment for tuberculosis. Though he was unable to enjoy the season himself, he wrote the lyrics to the song as a poem and entered it into a contest for jingles and ads. According to American Songwriter, he was inspired by the winter idyll of his hometown, Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Smith died in 1935, but he did live long enough to see his words become a classic, as Felix Bernard composed the melody for Richard Himber to record in 1934. Guy Lombardo and his band recorded a popular version the same year, and the song has since been covered by hundreds of artists, including Snoop, all captivated by the image of a couple strolling through the snow.

Jennifer Hudson has also covered "Winter Wonderland"

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, also a former Coach on The Voice, performed the classic during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. And she made it so festive and upbeat, with a saxophone and plenty of energy. "Oh my goodness," host Kelly Clarkson remarked afterward. "That was so beautiful."