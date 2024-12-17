SNL's "Christmas Morning" Sketch Co-Stars Chloe Fineman's Dog (and He Got a Robe!)

Kristen Wiig plays a mom who's been overlooked in the family gift exchange — and she shares the screen with Peach the Shiba Inu puppy.

One thing about Christmas magic: It's created by exhausted parents, not adorable North Pole elves. In many cases, it's moms who do a lot of the halls-decking and present-buying; it's weeks-to-months of work that's largely forgotten the moment the last gift is unwrapped. Moms deserve a pile of thoughtful gifts, too — but as Saturday Night Live's "Christmas Morning" sketch perfectly illustrates, that's not always what happens.

"Christmas Morning" stars Kristen Wiig as a mom who, alongside her husband (Season 46 cast member Beck Bennett) gets woken up on December 25 by her two excited kids (Kyle Mooney and Chloe Fineman). The family launches into an upbeat holiday rap about the presents they're about to tear open.

"I got a nerf gun!" "I got a hat!" "I got an autographed baseball bat!" the family's son, daughter, and dad announce, continuing, "I got a telescope!" "I got a globe!" "I got a watch!"

"And I got a robe," Wiig's character chimes in.

But her family's not done cheering their bounty: "I got Hulk Hands!" "I got a tie!" "I got a copy of The Catcher in the Rye!" "I got a drum set! "I got a phone! I got a pen!"

"...And I got...a robe," Wiig repeats, as her family continues to rattle off what they received.

As their list of gifts goes for another verse, Wiig's character finds it harder to hide her disappointment (and who can blame her?). "I'm going to make us breakfast in my brand new robe, which I love so much," she raps. "It's really soft and...oh, it's on sale," she says, noting a "40 percent off" tag.

Sure, Mom's stocking is completely empty since she's the one who fill them all — but Dad, brother, and sister didn't forget the most important member of the family: Their dog, who's got a present pile of his own. Soon their adorable puppy is also wearing a (tiny!) robe.

Chloe Fineman's dog Peach was a last-minute addition to SNL's "Christmas Morning" sketch with Kristen Wiig

In a December 2024 interview with People, Chloe Fineman revealed that her Shiba Inu, Peach, plays the family dog in the sketch.

Wiig hosted the December 19, 2020 Christmas episode, and according to Fineman, the dog handler who was meant to work that day was out sick with Covid-19. Enter Peach.

"So we snuck my dog in and he's in that video and I love it because he's like so cute," Fineman told People. "He did dog acting, which was basically [when] you put peanut butter all over the set and he just kind of licked stuff."

"It was really a star turn for my dog and, and he is held by Kristen Wiig," Fineman added. "She's like a hero of mine. So that's my favorite."

Peach was a months-old puppy when he appeared in "Christmas Morning" — Fineman had announced his adoption in an Instagram post just weeks before.

"Peach 🍑 is so cute he can’t stand it. (p.s. this my new puppy)," she captioned the November 25, 2020 post.