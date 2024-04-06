Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, April 6, 2024?

Kristen Wiig Is Excited to Host SNL for the Fifth Time!

Here are the details on Saturday Night Live's April 6th episode Host and musical guest. Find out why it's bound to be a special night!

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend (April 6, 2024), and is it a new episode? Check out everything to know, below.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's hard to believe we're nearing the finale of what's been an incredible season of Saturday Night Live. In October 2023, the show came back strong for Season 49 following a slightly-shortened Season 48. It kicked off with Pete Davidson returning to host an episode that began with a heartfelt cold open and featured a hilarious Barbie parody.

Davidson wasn't the only former cast member to return to 30 Rock; Kate McKinnon also hosted a holiday episode complete with cameos from a few beloved alums.

Subsequent SNL episodes in 2023 and 2024 found Bad Bunny pulling double duty as Host and musical guest, while stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze became a new favorite SNL Host in a highly-rated October 28 episode.

And on December 2, 2023, Oscar winner Emma Stone became the youngest member of the Five Timers Club. Will she be the season's sole induction? Read on to find out!

RELATED: Watch Ramy Youssef's SNL Monologue and Sketches from March 30

Following Ramy Youssef's March 30 SNL debut, you might be wondering what Saturday Night Live has planned for this weekend.

Below, all of the info on who's hosting this week's SNL, and whether it's a repeat.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight? SNL April 6, 2024

Yes!

SNL will be a brand-new episode on April 6, 2024.

RELATED: Kristen Wiig's SNL Characters - The Newest Five-Timer Names Her Favorite

Kristen Wiig attends NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who's the next Saturday Night Live Host?

Davidson and McKinnon won't be the last familiar faces you'll see on the Studio 8H stage before the summer break is here: Kristen Wiig is returning to host!

Wiig was an SNL cast member from 2005-2012. Remembered for her impressions and an extensive arsenal of elastic-faced characters, including Target Lady, Gilly, Penelope, and Dooneese, Wiig remains a major part of SNL history alongside former co-stars Will Ferrell and Bill Hader.

RELATED: Kristen Wiig's Target Lady Is Starring in an Actual Target Commercial

Later in 2024, Wiig stars in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale, and she'll return as Lucy in Despicable Me 4. She's also revived her Target Lady for a national Target ad campaign.

Kristen Wiig joins the SNL Five-Timers Club on April 6

Wiig has hosted SNL four times previously, so it's bound to be an exciting night—whether or not any former cast members show up to lend support, as Wiig and Maya Rudolph did when McKinnon hosted in December.

Wiig has previously hosted in 2013, 2016, and twice in 2020. April 6's musical guest is British singer-songwriter Raye.

Surprise guest Maya Rudolph, host Kate McKinnon, and surprise guest Kristin Wiig during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1852 on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

RELATED: Every Host of Saturday Night Live Season 49

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

SNL's ticket lottery is held annually in August. Want to see all the action live in person? Learn how to enter the lottery for a chance to snag SNL tickets for Season 50 here.

RELATED: Why the First Saturday Night Live Cast Were Called The Not Ready for Prime Time Players

Where can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

You can stream sketches from every single episode of SNL on Peacock!

You'll find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

Want to watch more classic SNL? Start here at NBC Insider:

Will Ferrell's Most Memorable Saturday Night Live Sketches

More Cowbell

The History of Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer Character

Debbie Downer

Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken during Behind the Music skit on Saturday Night Live on April 8th, 2000. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph's Best Moments Together on SNL

ABBA Christmas

Bill Hader and John Mulaney Came Up with "Weekend Update"'s Stefon

Weekend Update: Stefon

SNL's Most Unforgettable Cold Opens of All Time